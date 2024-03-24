Payments expert Jason Vann appointed chief executive of Australian automotive fintech startup AutoSettle





Van brings a wealth of expertise to AutoSettle from his roles at groundbreaking fintech startups like TouchCorp and Hoolah, as well as unicorn Afterpay, and is recognized as a key talent with a deep understanding of market-disrupting innovation. It has been.

SYDNEY , March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — In a significant move for the fintech industry, AutoSettle, the pioneering startup behind the world's first virtual payments exchange for cars, has appointed Jason Vann as founding CEO. I am pleased to announce my appointment. Van is an experienced technology executive known for his commercial acumen who joins the company to lead AutoSettle into its next phase of growth and innovation.

A proven track record of technological innovation

Jason Van's distinguished career was marked by his tenure at ASX-listed Touchcorp Limited (ASX:TCH), where he played a central role in the development of technology assets for over 10 years. His work contributed to the success of high-profile projects such as Afterpay, ChangeUp, Mony Payments, Medicare eClaiming, and TouchCorp, highlighting his ability to create valuable technology solutions.

As co-founder of Hoolah, Jason brought his entrepreneurial and innovative flair to the buy-now-pay-later service that was acquired by Shopback in 2022. This achievement is a testament to his forward-thinking approach and ability to scale businesses effectively. .

Decades of pioneering solutions

Throughout his career, Jason has been at the forefront of developing innovative solutions across a wide range of sectors in the financial industry. From payment processing and fraud management to e-commerce and value-added service systems, his work consistently incorporates a strong element of identity management and privacy. This experience is particularly relevant to his AutoSettle mission to revolutionize the vehicle transaction process with a focus on security, efficiency, and user trust.

Driving AutoSettle Forward

Patrick McComish, co-founder of AutoSettle: “Jason's expertise and visionary leadership are exactly what AutoSettle needs as we embark on our journey to transform the automotive industry. Coupled with his deep understanding of identity and privacy, he is a perfect fit.'' We are confident that under Jason's guidance AutoSettle will achieve new heights of success. ”

About Jason Vann's new role

“I am excited to join AutoSettle and lead a talented team committed to making vehicle transactions safer, faster, and more transparent. I bring my experience in payment systems, fraud management, risk, and digital identity to The opportunity to apply to the automotive sector is incredibly motivating.''Together we are building AutoSettle's ground-breaking platform to deliver truly innovative services to Australians across the country. To go. ”

Under the leadership of Jason Vann, AutoSettle will further its mission of providing an innovative platform for vehicle transactions and ensuring that buying and selling vehicles is a seamless and secure experience for all involved. is.

About autosettle

AutoSettle is an Australian fintech startup focused on innovating vehicle transfer processes. Through innovative technology and strategic partnerships, AutoSettle aims to make buying and selling vehicles simple and secure, creating a seamless experience for everyone involved.

Media Contact: David Fuller, AutoSettle Australia

[email protected]

AutoSettle Australia Pty Ltd ACN 669 596 098

2010 81-83 Campbell Street, Surry Hills, NSW

www.autosettle.com.au

https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/payments-expert-jason-van-appointed-chief-executive-officer-of-new-australian-automotive-fintech-startup-autosettle-302096587.html

SOURCE AutoSettle Australia Pty Ltd

