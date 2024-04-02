India's EaseMyTrip acquires minority stake in ETrav Tech





EaseMyTrip, an India-based online travel agency, has invested approximately $4 million in ETrav Tech, acquiring a 4.94% stake in the company and ramping up its efforts towards non-aviation growth.

ETrav Tech is a B2B company that provides content such as flight tickets, hotel reservations, holiday packages, visa services, travel insurance, car rentals, bus tickets, etc. to travel agents. The company said it currently serves 30,000 travel agencies, 600 distributors and 700 customers using its API or white label services.

Founded in 2008, EaseMyTrip offers flight tickets, hotel and holiday packages, train and bus tickets, and ancillary value-added services. The company said the investment will help it diversify its portfolio and enhance its services for corporate customers.

EaseMyTrip is one of India's largest flight booking platforms, offering content for over 400 domestic and international airlines.

The company aims to diversify its portfolio in non-aviation sectors. Nishant Pitti, Co-Founder and CEO of EaseMyTrip, said that after investing in hotels, he intends to enhance his services for corporate customers going forward and the investment in ETrav Tech Limited is extremely important for this purpose. He said it would be important.

By leveraging our technical capabilities and expertise in serving B2B clients, we believe we can better serve our corporate clients with improved services. Strategic decisions like this mark a milestone in our journey and strengthen our commitment to providing our customers with a seamless travel experience backed by innovation and technology.

Henil Ruparelia, Managing Director of ETrav Tech, said: A prominent company in the travel industry, he is pleased to cooperate with EaseMyTrip. Our strategy focused on diversifying into non-aviation segments is fully consistent with our vision for expansion and innovation. By combining EaseMyTrip's investment with our technological capabilities and his B2B expertise, we aim to provide unparalleled service to our corporate customers. We are excited about the opportunities this partnership brings and look forward to achieving mutual success and growth.

In August 2023, EaseMyTrip acquired majority stakes in three India-based travel companies: Guideline Travels Holidays, TripShope Travel Technologies, and Dook Travels. Prior to that, the company had acquired a controlling stake in hotel booking app CheQin and his B2B hotel platform Traviate.

EaseMyTrip has offices across India, South East Asia, New Zealand, UAE, UK and USA.

