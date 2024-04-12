Google restricts some users' access to California news sites





Google said Friday it would remove links to California news sites from some users' search results as it continues to push back against pending state legislation that would require the company to pay publishers.

In a blog post published Friday, the search giant said the bill, officially known as the California Journalism Protection Act, would change its business model.

If signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, the bill would require tech companies like Google to pay journalism fees to news organizations when they sell advertising with news content.

We have long argued that this is the wrong approach to supporting journalism. Jafar Zaidi, Google's vice president of global news partnerships, said in a post that the CJPA, if passed, could result in significant changes to the services we can provide to Californians and the traffic we can provide to California publishers. He said there is.

The company also announced that it is pausing further investments in California's news ecosystem, including new partnerships through Google News Showcase, a product and licensing program for news organizations, and a planned expansion of the Google News initiative. did.

Google partners with more than 7,000 news publishers around the world for the Google News Initiative, including 200 news organizations and 6,000 journalists in California alone. The initiative helped provide grants and training to journalists on digital tools.

However, expansion efforts have also been paused pending clarity on California's regulatory environment, the blog said.

By helping people find news stories, we can help publishers of all sizes grow their audiences for free, Zaidi wrote. CJPA will upend that model.

Many news organizations rely on traffic from Google and Facebook to deliver news, but are subject to the whims of the companies' algorithms.

Publishers such as the Los Angeles Times, Washington Post, and Wall Street Journal have laid off significant staff, in part because of declining revenues due to the decline in print journalism and weak advertising spending.

Supporters of the bill say it would level the playing field for news organizations struggling to reach digital audiences. By contrast, critics such as Google say the bill would favor media conglomerates and hedge funds, putting smaller media outlets at a disadvantage.

Zaidi also notes that many people get their news from short-form videos, trending newsletters, social media, curated podcasts, or avoid the news industry altogether, so news is the most popular search query on Google. They also shared that the association is only 2%.

