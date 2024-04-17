More help with BGW320 and Google Mesh AC1200





First, we added three Google hockey puck-style AC1200 mesh systems. But for almost a year, I've been thinking I was doing it wrong. I have never accessed or passed through his BGW320's settings. I set up Google Mesh and created a second network name. And for the past year I had it running like that and it was still connecting to the BGW320 network name instead of his second network name in Google. I also read somewhere that I needed to connect the 1st Google pack to his BGW320 on the first blue ethernet port and insert it into his 2nd yellow port instead. Lately I haven't been happy with my speed and range. So I started researching and found this site and a few other posts and ended up here. I've since gone into the BGS320 settings to set up passthrough and entered the MAC address of the first pack, which is connected directly to his BGW320 with an ethernet cable. I tried playing around with BGW320's 2G and 5G WiFi operations turned off. But it didn't seem to make any difference. I'm afraid I can't turn it off and go back to the BGW320 settings, so I'm leaving it on for the time being. There are still three network names. 1 is his BGW320 network name, 1 is his Google network name, and 1 is his guest network name. I'm not sure if I configured this via ATT or via Google. But the Traeger grill only connects to 2.4, so I had to set it up to do so, and I didn't know how to do that at the time. Ideally, you want one network name that everything connects to. But I don't know what to do. But most of all what I want is consistent speed and better range. Right now, when I run a speed test while sitting on my couch (5 feet away from the BGW320 and the first hockey puck) with my iPad, iPhone, TV, etc. and connected to the BGW320 network name, my download speed is over 600. It will be. Literally, if I just change my WiFi connection to the Google network name, my download speed will be intermittently at 50, sometimes even 500. However, it will not be as fast as the BGW320 network name. Then you move away from the couch, put your phone or iPad literally 2 inches away from a second hockey puck, connect it to your Google network name, and it slows down significantly. We were lucky to get 150-200 downloads and that stands directly on top of the pack. Now, here's my biggest problem. We have a one bedroom guest house on our property. It's probably outdoors and 50-60 feet away. Think of it like a detached garage. It's nearby, but in a separate building. I have a hockey puck in that guest house and another one outside on the patio between his two houses. Well, when I go outside or enter the guesthouse, my download speed drops to about 20. In some cases it may be less than 10. help me. Should I give up on this Google mesh and perhaps use something newer and more powerful? Will it help? Or is there simply a problem with the connection method?

