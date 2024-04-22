My favorite Amazon sale of the day: Google Security Cameras





If you already have a Google ecosystem in your home and love voice-activated Google Assistant, or if you have a Nest Hub to control your smart devices, Google Camera will seamlessly sync into your home. All features of Google Camera require a subscription, but basic features are available without a subscription. Right now, Amazon has a sale on 4 Google security cameras for up to $80 off. This sale is my favorite Amazon sale of the day and is perfect for anyone looking to stay within the Google ecosystem.

Google Nest Doorbell

The wireless Google Nest Doorbell is a classic video doorbell. It's battery powered, so installation is easy, just place the bracket on the wall and clip the camera on. Instead, you will need to recharge the camera approximately every two and a half months (depending on usage). The battery version is wireless so you can't connect to the chime, so you'll be relying on phone notifications (or a Google Home speaker if you have one). The Google Nest Doorbell has earned a “good” review from his PCMag, and you can read more about the specs at his PCMag. You can buy it for his second-lowest price, $129.99 (originally $179.99), according to our price checker.

Google Nest security camera

If you need an indoor camera, the wired Google Nest Security Cam is available for $69.99 (originally $99.99). According to our price check tool, this is the lowest price for this camera. The camera offers 3 hours of video event history and 1 hour of local backup storage in case Wi-Fi is disconnected. It shoots 1080p HDR video, has night vision, can recognize faces (if you pay a subscription), and has dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity. This indoor-only camera earned an “excellent” review from PCMag.

Google Nest Cam with floodlight

If you're looking for a security camera with a light, you can purchase the Google Nest Cam with Floodlight for $199.99 (originally $279.99), an $80 discount. The floodlight camera is bright with two 4,000K dimmable 2,400 lumen LED white lamps. It received a “good” review from PCMag because it records 1080p video and responds to Google Assistant voice commands. The ability to use voice commands is what sets this floodlight camera apart from most of its competitors, and if you want to have a Google system in your home, this is your only choice.

Google Nest Cam

The indoor or outdoor Google Nest Cam is essentially a Google Nest Cam with Floodlight, only it doesn't have a light and is battery-powered. Available for $129.99 (originally $179.99). The camera features two-way audio, records in 1080p resolution, and has night vision and a 130-degree field of view. You can read more from PCMag's “excellent” review.

