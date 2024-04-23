5 American Companies in Warsaw You Should Know About





Warsaw, the capital of Poland, serves as a major center for business and innovation. It is home to international companies representing a variety of industries, from financial services to media and entertainment. We have compiled a list of American companies that operate in Warsaw and have a worldwide presence.

Top American Companies in Warsaw

Samsara makes industrial IoT devices and software for managing fleets and heavy equipment. His Samsara tools, such as AI cameras and vehicle telematics systems, are designed to be robust and field-ready for real-time GPS, routing, refueling, and maintenance. This technology aims to optimize vehicle functionality, operator patterns and enhance safety.

Warner Bros. Discovery is a media and entertainment conglomerate. Warner is home to many well-known and beloved brands, channels and products, including CNN, HBO, Food Network, New Line Cinema and Turner Classic Movies. The company also operates studios around the world and produces television and film content for audiences in dozens of countries.

Mondelez International is a multinational food and beverage company that produces snack foods enjoyed by consumers around the world. The company is responsible for many iconic brands including candy, cookies, chocolate, and powdered beverages. Oreo, Cadbury Dairy Milk, Sour Patch Kids, and Trident gum are all Mondelez brands.

American Express is a financial services company that provides credit cards to individuals, small businesses, and corporations. We also accept traveler's checks, prepaid cards, loans, savings and checking accounts, and international payments. American Express, colloquially known as Amex, serves as a payment processor for many global brands and businesses.

EPAM Systems is an IT consulting company specializing in digital engineering services. Its representative service is digital transformation. It aims to modernize a company's existing systems, branding, and other processes to drive strategic business transformation. The company also offers cloud services covering migration, infrastructure, and cloud-native app development.

