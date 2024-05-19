Nest Protect Google Home script automation breaks





I created an automation using YAML on Home.google.com and all my Philips Hue lights flashed/pulsed red and blue and then stayed red. Every time someone burns toast or cooks too much smoke, the Hue light flashes red and blue for a few minutes, and power to the oven is turned on via a contactor powered by the smart he plug. A routine of being cut off is performed. . I created this automation in mid-2023 and it worked perfectly for many months after that. Something happened 2-3 weeks ago and this routine no longer works. Maybe a software update broke your daily routine? It also turned off the relay connected to the smart plug, turning off the electric stove/oven. A month ago (April 20, 2024?) the automation stopped working (due to a software update).

Here is a snapshot (part) of the script.

Name: Smoke Detector Light Description: A red and blue flash will turn on when smoke is detected. Automation:- Starter:- Type: device.state.SensorStatedevice: Kitchen(KitchenSmokeAlarm) – Kitchenstate: currentSensorStateData.SmokeLevel.currentSensorState: high- Type: Device. state.SensorStatedevice:Basement(BasementReal) – Downstairsstate:currentSensorStateData.SmokeLevel.currentSensorStateis:medium-type:device.state.SensorStatedevice:Hallway(UpstairHallwaySmokeAlarm) -Basementstate:currentSensorStateData.SmokeLevel.currentSensorStateis:medium

Actions: # Setting the color automatically turns on the light. – Type: Assistant.command.Broadcastmessage: There is smoke in the house. It is dangerous. # No need to add another OnOff command. – Type: device.command.ColorAbsolutedevices:-Living Room Light – Living Roomcolor:name: “red”-type: time.layfor: 5sec-type: device.command.OnOffdevices: Living Roomon: false- type : time.layfor: 5sec- type: device. command.ColorAbsolutedevices:- Living Room Lights – Living Room color:name: “Blue”

………………….

This is the execution/error log (from the home.google.com script editor console). Right after the toast burnt and the Nest smoke alarm went off, it was supposed to trigger an automation that caused all the lights in the house to flash red and blue.

The automation was started as follows. [device not found] because [home.graph.traits.SensorState/current_sensor_state_data[0]. name] [string_value: “SmokeLevel”].

2024/03/05 02:48:21[INFO] The automation was started as follows. [device not found] because [home.graph.traits.SensorState/current_sensor_state_data[0].current_sensor_state] [string_value: “smoke detected”].

2024/03/05 02:48:21[INFO] The automation was started as follows. [device not found] because [home.graph.traits.SensorState/current_sensor_state_data[0].Alarm status] [string_value: “ALARM”].

2024/03/05 02:48:21[INFO] The automation was started as follows. [device not found] because [home.graph.traits.SensorState/current_sensor_state_data[0].alarm_silence_state] [string_value: “ALLOWED”].

2024/03/05 02:48:21[INFO] The automation was started as follows. [device not found] because [home.graph.traits.SensorState/current_sensor_state_data[1]. name] [string_value: “CarbonMonoxideLevel”].

2024/03/05 02:48:21[INFO] The automation was started as follows. [device not found] because [home.graph.traits.SensorState/current_sensor_state_data[1].current_sensor_state] [string_value: “no carbon monoxide detected”].

2024/03/05 02:48:21[INFO] The automation was started as follows. [device not found] because [home.graph.traits.SensorState/current_sensor_state_data[1].raw_value] [float_value: 0.0].

For some reason, Kitchen Nest Protect and other alarms are registered as follows: [Device not Found] Instead of something like KitchenSmokeAlarm. That's why the light won't flash and your electric stove won't shut off after your Nest Protect smoke alarm goes off. Please suggest what was the problem. Nest Real needs to better integrate Protect with the Google Home ecosystem so that it doesn't break with each update.

