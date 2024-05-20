IIITH Social Incubator graduates 12 social startups and selects 10 greentech startups for EPAM Social Impact Innovation Program





AIC-IIITH selects 10 greentech startups for the 2nd EPAM Social Impact Innovation Program [ESIIP] Participants come from the fields of circular economy/resource solutions, green energy, and green data, leveraging innovation and entrepreneurship for sustainable climate action. As part of EPAM Systems' commitment towards sustainable climate action and social impact, these greentech startups will receive non-equity grants and other non-financial support of up to INR 5,00,000. You can get it. Seven social startups from the first batch of cleantech, environmental technology and waste management in AIC's EPAM Social Impact Innovation Program and five from AIC's third batch of Akash Acceleration Program. Social Startup also graduated on the same day.

HYDERABAD, India , May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Social Incubator at IIITH has graduated 12 social startups and selected 10 greentech startups for the EPAM Social Impact Innovation Program. It is clear that greentech is emerging as the next rising sun sector, but analysis from Cambridge Associates shows that emerging market greentech startups attract only 9% of total investment in the sector. Masu.

Recognizing the importance of innovation in technology and entrepreneurship for sustainable climate action, support India in achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs), particularly Goal 13 on climate action To do so, the 2nd EPAM Social Impact Innovation Program (ESIIP) supports green tech startups focused on circular economy/resource solutions, green energy, and green data.

Through this program, the AIC-IIITH Foundation and EPAM Systems, Inc., a leading digital transformation services and product engineering company, selected 10 startups. The program will provide equity grants and incubation support of up to INR 5,00,000 to these greentech startups.

These startups will complete a multi-stage pitch session in front of a panel of respected experts including Social Entrepreneur and CEO of The Affordable Organic Store Shivam Gupta, Vyshali Sagar, and CSR Manager Vontair Balendu Rashmi. were selected through a process of AMD, Nagesh Chukka, Vice President, Head of Engineering, Ness Digital Engineering, Anuradha Vattem, Lead Architect, Smart City Living Lab@IIITH, Gauri Mahendra, Social Entrepreneur at Umeed, Neha Mahajan, Senior Engineering, Thomson Reuters Manager, Mohammed Asad, Vice President of Strategy, GCC, Thomson Reuters; Narayanan Ramakrishnan, Senior Director of Program Management, EPAM India; Pavan Subraveti, Product Manager, EPAM India; Srinivasa Akula, Business Analytics Team Leader, EPAM India

EPAM provided COVID-19 bridge grants to four social startups through AIC-IIITH and supported seven climate change startups. The day also marked the graduation of seven social startups from AIC's Clean Technology, Environmental Technology and Waste Management 1st Cohort EPAM Social Impact Innovation Program and AIC's 3rd Akash Acceleration Five social startups from the program also graduated.

Professor Ramesh Loganathan, Director, AIC-IIITH, congratulated the graduating startups and their efforts, saying, “We are leveraging technological innovation to address wicked social problems such as climate change, water management, unorganized labor, the agricultural sector, and assistive technology. “We will support social startups that are developing.'' This is in line with the core mission of IIITH and its social incubator, his AIC-IIITH, which is the advancement of information technology to positively impact society. ”

To date, AIC-IIITH has conducted 6 cohorts and supported over 50 startups with incubation support and funding of over INR 2.55. AIC-IIITH startups are solving pressing challenges in areas such as agriculture, education, accessibility, and climate, and creating more than 450 jobs.

Key highlights of this year's program include milestone-based grant support of up to Rs 500,000, incubation support, business coaching and access to IIIT Hyderabad's Smart City Lab.

Startups can also tap into the expertise and resources of IIITH's deep tech incubator, the Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE). CIE is one of the oldest TBIs in the country and has supported over 400 startups with incubation support and funding of over INR 6.

“We are proud to support this important program, which closely aligns with our values. In addition to driving social change, we are committed to helping startups directly contribute to sustainability. , we aim to make it possible to impact the future. We would like to thank all the startups that participated and congratulate the finalists selected for this journey. Your participation will contribute to India's progress and the larger goal of a world where companies' ESG principles are essential to building a better tomorrow,'' he said, Vice President, Special Talent Programs, EPAM Systems. Kate Pretkel said. ,Co., Ltd

The selected startups aim to deploy green technologies to tackle various aspects of the climate crisis. These startups are:

Accelo Innovation Pvt. Ltd: designs and deploys electric vehicles with custom gear differentials designed for the commercial vehicle market and battery cooling to improve battery performance. Pro Zero Carbon: A full-stack solution that provides data measurement, analysis, reporting, and insights using generative AI, IoT, and ML for carbon emissions and ESG reporting. Cero Smart Mobility Pvt. Ltd: builds an enterprise-class CMS platform (Charging Station Management System) that helps businesses manage their EV charging infrastructure. Ambient Ltd: Provides environmentally friendly, low energy and low cost cooling solutions. Angirus Ind Pvt Ltd: Our patented technology has developed a technology to manufacture bricks using recycled single-use low-value plastics and industrial waste alternately. The technology is fast, cost effective, energy efficient and requires 80% less area than a brick kiln. BioReform: Manufactures his GreenyBags made from natural materials that are 100% eco-friendly, biodegradable and compostable. R Buy Smart Refill: A platform that minimizes new plastic packaging requirements and significantly reduces the environmental footprint of packaging manufacturing. ENERLYF: Renovate your home cooling with user-friendly products and save up to 35% energy through AI intelligent and his IoT connected solutions. Motorall: We have developed a motor platform using rare earth-free magnets, making the motor platform 100% domestically produced. Unbubble: We have developed a plant-based protective packaging alternative to materials such as plastic packaging, bubble wrap, and thermocol.

Some of the graduating startups are stars who have a total revenue of around Rs. Some of the performers are also included. These startups are:

I. From the 1st ESIIP Cohort

MedQuore Medical Solutions Private Ltd is developing a green indoor air purifier (fully recyclable) integrated with a smart monitor controlled by an AI-IOT app to provide more relevant and specific data. Masu. Green Trek Research & Development Pvt Ltd contributes to reducing CO2 emissions and gases by recycling steel waste. Greennovate Solutions Ltd develops carbon capture and utilization technologies to help the chemical and petroleum industries meet their carbon emission reduction targets and reach net zero. Muddle Art Ltd provides customized pre-consumer textile waste management solutions aimed at bridging supply chain gaps, integrating informal waste workers into the workforce and promoting a circular economy. I am. Zodhya Technologies Pvt. Ltd offers devices that use AI-based algorithms to reduce energy costs without any operational changes. Envoprotect LLP provides waste-to-energy technology by recycling plastic waste from paper mills to create a healthier circular economy with a lower carbon footprint. Panjurli Labs Pvt. Ltd is a manufacturer of a wide range of commercial and domestic air purification equipment, dust collectors, and other products.

II. From the 3rd cohort of Akash Acceleration.

Advista Technosolutions Pvt Ltd: Provides wastewater and water treatment solutions to various industries and encourages water reprocessing, recycling and reuse. Daily Labor Hub: Connect day laborers and contractors with customers and/or employers using the skills and location-based “Daily Labor” digital platform. The DailyLabor app instantly connects three different groups (workers <-> Contractor <-> Customer/Employer) Kyro Sonics Private Limited: For Clean Water builds ultrasonic water purification systems. Sunqulp: SmartVest is a wearable assistance device with real-time voice guidance for outdoor navigation of visually impaired people. Verdant Impact: A full-stack livestock platform that has created a smart, technology-driven livestock tracking system.

Overview: AIC-IIITH Foundation is an Atal incubation center established with the sole purpose of nurturing and supporting technology-based social enterprises. We aim to deploy entrepreneurial energy and innovation for social impact to help India achieve the SDGs. With support from Government of India's NITI Aayog's Atal Innovation Mission, AIC-IIITH FOUNDATION also strives to foster a social enterprise ecosystem by serving as a platform for sharing ideas and insights. With over 10,000 square feet of space consisting of coworking spaces, conference rooms, meeting spaces, and other facilities, AIC-IIITH FOUNDATION aims to provide co-working space to entrepreneurs. These advantages are further enhanced by the synergy of agglomeration and network effects of being located at IIIT Hyderabad's Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE), a cluster of incubation centres, research labs and resources.

For more information, please contact us below. [email protected] Or, for more information, please visit our website – https://aic.iiit.ac.in/. For updates, follow us on Facebook – www.facebook.com/AICIIITH, Twitter – @IiithAic and LinkedIn – linkedin.com/in/aic-iiith-. Foundation-12ab541a1/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1900509/IIITH_Logo.jpg

