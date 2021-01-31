SAPPHIRE Nitro + Radeon RX 6800XT Review





Since AMD announced its first-generation RDNA lineup, the flagship Navi-based graphics card has been highly anticipated. While the first-generation RDNA gave us a glimpse of what we can expect from a flagship product, the lineup never actually introduced its own flagship variant, instead making it a more mainstream performance-end product. I focused on it. But two years later, the wait is finally over!

AMD officially announced the lineup of Big Navi graphics cards. Not only is it the largest Navi GPU I’ve ever seen, it’s also based on the 2nd generation RDNA 2 architecture, which dramatically improves performance per watt and offers a variety of new features. Place AMD Radeonack in the high-end and enthusiast market segments.

MSI Radeon RX 6800 XT Gaming X Trio 16 GB GDDR6 graphics card review RDNA2, Tri-Frozr2S with cooling

The AMD RDNA 2 architecture for the Big Navi Radeon RX 6800 and RX 6900 series graphics cards has a lot to offer. In addition to architectural enhancements, it includes hardware-accelerated ray tracing, smart access memory, Infinity Cache, and many other features that make AMD the most competitive NVIDIA ever. It has become one of the enthusiast families.

The main features of the AMD Radeon RX 6000 series graphics card are:

AMD Infinity Cache A high performance final level data cache suitable for 4K and 1440p games with the highest level of detail enabled. The 128 MB on-die cache dramatically reduces latency and power consumption, improving overall game performance over traditional architectural designs. AMDSmartAccessMemory Unique features of systems with AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors, AMD B550 and X570 motherboards, and Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards. AMD Ryzen processor improves access to high-speed GDDR6 graphics memory, accelerates CPU processing, and when combined with the new Rage, improves the performance of Forza Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics cards by up to 13%. .. Mode one-click overclocking setting. Built for standard chassis, with 267mm length and 2×8 standard 8-pin power connectors, designed to work with existing enthusiast-class 650W-750W power supplies, gamers can go from large to small existing at no additional cost You can easily upgrade to a form factor PC. AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT “Big Navi 21 XT” GPU-equipped 16GB graphics card specification

The AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT ships with the Navi 21 XT GPU, a cutdown SKU with 72 compute units or 4608 SPs. The card also features 16 GB of GDDR6 memory across the 256-bit bus interface, 512 GB / s total bandwidth, and clock speeds of 2015 MHz base and 2250 MHz boost in reference specifications. The AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT also has 72 ray accelerators dedicated to real-time ray tracing workloads. This card has a 300W base TBP and over 350W factory overclocked models will arrive at a later date.

Custom PCB with MSI Tears Down Radeon RX 6800 XT Gaming X Trio, 12 + 4 Phase VRM and Tri Frozr Cooling

In addition to standard memory, the Radeon RX 6800 series graphics cards also feature a 128MB Infinity cache on the GPU die. The cache helps increase bandwidth for higher performance at resolutions above 1080p HD. The 128MB Infinity Cache increases the standard 512 GB / s bandwidth by a factor of 3.25, providing up to 1.664 TB / s effective bandwidth on all Big Navi GPU-based graphics cards.

In terms of performance, the AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT has been shown to compete with the GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card. This card has a 20W lower total board power and uses the best API (Vulkan / DirectX 12) to provide better GPU performance in some AAA titles. AMD has also revived Rage mode, an automatic overclocking tool in the Radeon software suite, offering even higher performance with a nifty new feature called Smart Access. Gains of up to 13% have been shown with the above features, as shown below.

Therefore, in this review we will look at the SAPPHIRE Nitro + Radeon RX 6800 XT. The MSRP for the SAPPHIRE Nitro + Radeon RX 6800 XT is said to be around US $ 770, which is slightly more than US $ 100 over the US $ 649 reference MSRP. At this price, triple fan cooling solutions and factory overclocking are readily available.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 series “RDNA2” graphics card lineup: Graphics CardAMD Radeon RX 6700AMD Radeon RX 6700 XTAMD Radeon RX 6800AMD Radeon RX 6800 XTAMD Radeon RX 6900 XT GPUNavi 22 (XL?) Navi 22 (XT?) Navi 21 XLNavi 21 XTNavi 21XTX process node 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm transistor TBATBA26,862,862.8 billion computing unit TBA40607280 stream processor TBA2560384046085120TMU / ROPsTBATBA240 / 96288/128320/128 game clock TBATBA1815MHz 2015 MHz 2015MHz boost clock TBATBA2105MHz2250 MHz2250 GB GDDR612 GB GDDR6 16GB GDDR6 + 128MB Infinity cache memory bus 192 bit 192 bit 256 bit 256 bit 256 bit memory clock 14Gbps? 16 Gbps? 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps Bandwidth 320 GB / s384 GB / s512 GB / s512 GB / s512 GB / sTDPTBATBA250W 300W 300W Price TBATBA $ 579 US $ 649 US $ 999 US

If you would like to read more about the AMD RDNA 2 GPU architecture and the entire review of the Radeon RX 6800 XT reference model, please visit this link.

