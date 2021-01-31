How to set up and use Google Pay





Google Pay is a mobile payment app that allows you to pay for goods online or by contactless payment. You can also exchange money with others, track your personal spending, add virtual credit cards, and manage your money.

Google designed the app as the default payment system for Android smartphones, but iPhone owners can still use the service without the tap-pay feature that comes from Apple Pay. Let’s see how to use Google Pay on Android phones and iPhones.

Set up Google Pay from the web

To set up Google Pay, you need to log in to your Google account on the mobile app or website. If you’ve saved your financial information with Chrome’s autofill feature, those credit and debit cards will be automatically transferred to Google Pay. If you do not have the saved information, you will need to enter it manually during the setup process.

On the website[追加]Click the button and enter the payment method. Enter your credit or debit card information, name, and billing address.[保存]Click and[完了]Choose. If your financial information is transferred, you must first enter your security code on the back of your card before contactless payments can take effect.

The service then displays the payment method entered. You can delete or edit an existing method at any time, or add a new payment method. To enter additional methods[支払い方法の追加]Select a link.

You can now add another credit or debit card, Google Store finance card, PayPal account, or bank account. If desired, choose one of these additional methods and follow the steps to link to Google Pay.

Set up Google Pay from your Android app

Google Pay already comes with most Android devices, so you don’t have to manually download and install it. However, Google Pay is also in the process of migrating to a new app, so there are older versions that are currently stable and newer versions that are still in early access. Please download the latest iteration, or both versions, as older versions are beginning to end support for certain features.

If you’re still using an older version of Google Pay, open the app[開始]Tap the button. On the next screen, you can choose to get the new Google Pay app or set up an existing app. If you want to keep using the stable version,[設定]Tap the button.

If you’ve already added a credit or debit card from the Google Pay website, or have stored the information in Chrome, the app will show you your current payment method. If not, you will be prompted to add a card. next,[新しいカードの追加]You can add a card by tapping the entry. You can then take a picture of the card or add it manually.

If you need the new Google Pay app, download it from Google Play or on the old app’s home screen[新しいGooglePayを入手]Click. Once in the app, make sure you are logged in with your Google account. You will then be asked to link the app to your phone number via a text message code.

On the privacy settings screen,[次へ]Tap. Choose whether you want your friends to find you so they can send you payments. Decide if you want to get cashback benefits or discounts when you pay something with Google Pay.

Finally, decide whether to turn on Google Pay personalization. This will store your transactions and other information in your Google Account. You can turn this option on or off, or turn it on and have Google contact you within another three months.

After initial setup, the app’s payment screen will be displayed where you can read about various options and manage your account.

Set up Google Pay on iPhone

If you’re using an iPhone, download the new Google Pay app from the App Store. From the app’s Start screen, log in with your Google account or check the listed accounts as needed.[続行]Tap and enter your phone number to see the code sent by text message.

Then you will be asked to set your privacy settings. Choose whether you want your friends to find you when searching for your number. Decide if you want to get cash back and discounts. Decide if you want to enable Google Pay personalization.

Finally, the app asks whether you want to use Face ID or Touch ID to authenticate your Google Pay payments. next,[支払い]Screen is displayed. Here you can read about various app options and manage your account.

Using Google Pay on Android How to use Google Pay

Most Android devices require Google Pay to be the default payment system, but Samsung smartphones with Samsung Pay may require you to manually set Google Pay as the default.

Open your phone settings and open the apps (or apps and notifications) menu. Tap the three dot icon[デフォルトのアプリ]Select and[タップして支払う]Select an option and set it to Google Pay (or G Pay) (if it’s not already set). Google Pay will pop up as a payment system as needed.

To pay for an item at a store that supports Google Pay, place your smartphone near a payment reader and verify your transaction with your password, PIN, fingerprint, or face.To pay for an item in the app or on the website, select the item you want to buy[GooglePay]Tap the button. Enter your password, PIN, or other means of authentication to confirm your transaction.

Use Google Pay on iPhone

The use of Google Pay on the iPhone is more restricted than on Android devices. You can’t pay for a product in a physical store or on a mobile app or website like Apple Pay. However, it can be used on websites that work through your Google account, such as Google Play. In this case, when you select an item and make a payment, the funds will be deducted from your Google Pay account.

Earn cashback and rewards

On Android or iOS, cashback rewards and other offers are available if you choose to earn cashback and discounts during the setup process. With the new Google Pay app[探索]Tap the icon. You can check your reward by scanning the product code or QR code. Scroll down the exploration screen to see other offers.

Remittance or billing

To send money to someone from your Android or iOS app[支払い]Go to the screen and[支払う人を検索]Tap the link. Allow Google Pay access to your contacts, then invite or select anyone who wants to pay.[支払い]Tap the button and enter the amount. You can also add notes to the transaction. Follow the on-screen instructions to submit your payment.

[支払い]On the screen[支払う人を探す]Or[友達やグループに支払う]You can also tap to request money from someone. Invite or select the friends you want to pay for.[リクエスト]Tap the button and enter the amount. You can also add notes before completing the request. If the other party approves your request, the money will be added to your Google Pay account.

