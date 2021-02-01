Using Salesforce Participants and Google Notifications on DayBack





Part 3/3 on attendees at DayBack, creating invitations, and accepting invitations.

In the previous two articles, we showed you how to use DayBack to send Google notifications from any calendar and DayBack to use event attendee relationships to share events in Salesforce. In this article, we combined these two techniques to send Google email notifications to Salesforce participants, who consist of users and contacts. I recommend checking out the previous two articles for more details on specific techniques, but the code examples in this article are self-contained if you just want to dive.

The steps and sample code below show how this customization works and are intended to allow developers to add it to their own deployments. If you want to deploy it, you can customize this feature and add it to DayBack as part of your implementation package. Just contact me.

Why this technique?

Native Salesforce email notifications exist in Salesforce Classic, but not in Lighting Experience. Salesforce Lighting users now need to sync with either Microsoft or Google to send email notifications to event attendees. Previously, this was achieved using Lighting Sync, but it is in the process of being replaced by Einstein Activity Capture.

As discussed in the Google Notifications article, DayBack can also sync between your Salesforce calendar and Google Calendar to let related Google events handle email notifications. All of this updates happen in real time within DayBack, so you’ll need to edit your Salesforce events in DayBack to update Google and send notifications.

Setting up an update notification org sent by Google based on participants in Salesforce events

In this example, we need to add two new custom fields to the Salesforce event object. The first is a text field for storing your Google Event ID. The other is a checkbox used to tell DayBack to update the event if only attendee information is edited. Because these edits are in the associated object. The name can be anything, but this example uses the names Google Event ID and Update Notification. Once you’ve added them to your Salesforce object, add them as additional fields in the event’s DayBacks calendar settings and make a note of the ID of the calendar action.

Create Google Calendar

We recommend that you set up a dedicated Google Calendar to handle the sending of these notifications. It’s a single purpose, and a direct representation of the Salesforce event calendar makes it easier to manage. You can create a new calendar in Google and use your write permissions to share it with other schedulers in your Salesforce org. When a user authenticates to Google with DayBack, a calendar will appear in the sidebar and must be there for these techniques to work, but you don’t have to select it. In this example, we named the calendar “Google Invitations from Salesforce.”

Custom DayBack action

This technique uses one custom button action, two custom event actions, and[イベント保存]With action[イベント削除]Consists of actions.

You can download all three actions here.

[保存時]With action[削除時]In both actions[デフォルトのアクションを防止する]settings[はい]Must be set to.

At the top of each action are configuration variables that need to be updated for your organization to work.

calendarName: The name of the Google calendar you set to send notifications. This variable is included in all three actions and must have the same value in each.idField. The DayBackID of a custom field added to the event to store the Google Event ID. This variable is used in all three actions and must have the same value in each.updateFieldId. The DayBackID of a custom field added to the event to store the Google Event ID. This variable is only used for custom button actions and save on event actions. sharedActivities: A Boolean variable that indicates whether shared activities are enabled in your Salesforce org. This variable is only used for custom button actions and event save actions. addAsName: A Boolean variable that indicates whether to add attendees as the name associated with the event when shard activity is enabled. This action is only used for custom button actions.

Custom button actions are similar to the actions in the previous article on sharing events in Salesforce. A modal dialog opens in DayBack that allows users to search for multiple users and contacts in their Salesforce org and add them as participants in this event. In this example, the button label is Participant.

Add contacts and users as participants using custom button actions

The On Event Save action is similar to the action in the previous article on sending Google notifications, but in this action DayBack queries the EventRelation object to get the participants of the event and retrieves this data. Used for added participants. A Google event to receive email notifications. Each participant’s email address is required for Google to be able to send notifications. Queries to the EventRelation object can pull the email address of the user attendee via Relation.Email, but this will return null for all the attendees who are contacts, so to the contact object A second query is required for the email address.

Send invitations to contacts and users from Salesforce participants

The action when deleting is basically the same as the action in the previous post regarding Google notifications. When a Salesforce event is deleted, the corresponding Google event is deleted and Google is instructed to send a cancellation notice to the participants.

Response capture

When an attendee accepts an invitation, the Google event that sent the notification can reflect that the invitation was accepted. Not all email clients can return this approval to Google, but if a Google event indicates that an attendee has approved the invitation, DayBack can capture it and update Salesforce accordingly. There are no server-side actions being taken to check for these status updates, so when a custom button action is pressed, DayBack queries Google events and sets Google’s attendance status to Salesforce’s attendance status. Compare and update Salesforce accordingly.

The modal dialog reflects Jason Test accepting the invitation. Custom button actions also update Salesforce attendee status.Delete attendees

When an attendee is removed from a Salesforce event, the routine simply sends an updated list of attendees to the Google event. Google will determine if the attendee has been deleted and will send a cancellation notice to that attendee, which will handle this well. This also works if you want to add subsequent participants.

Cancellation notices will be sent to participants who have been removed from Event Conclusions

There are some restrictions on performing updates entirely within DayBack. Most importantly, if the event is edited in another app or a native Salesforce page, it won’t trigger an update to Google. However, the client-side routines are intuitive in that there is no mystery as to when the update will occur. This is not always the case for server-side routines. In addition, updating an event in DayBack captures all changes made outside of DayBack, updates Google events accordingly, and syncs with Salesforce, making it easy to modify client-side processes. If your lighting experience is missing calendar email notifications, this may be the solution.

