Training the next generation of innovative leaders in business and digital transformation





EINST4INE, the European Training Network for InduStry Digital Transformation across the Innovation Ecosystem, is a € 4 million research initiative that addresses some of the gaps and challenges facing the industry to adapt to the digital revolution.

At the virtual event on February 8th and 10th, 2021, a consortium of European and Australian partners officially launched the 48-month program of EINST4INE.

The EINST4INE team leverages world-leading expertise in the areas of open innovation, Industry 4.0, digital transformation and the innovation ecosystem to bring new ways, skills, concepts and roadmaps to guide your business to digital transformation. Develop

The project’s comprehensive research agenda and interdisciplinary approach lead to concrete outcomes and outcomes related to start-ups, large enterprises, low-tech to high-tech industries, and companies that provide services and product services.

Companies around the world have invested trillions of dollars in digital technologies that transform our daily lives, from how we buy businesses and products to how we manage our personal finances, but they are not always successful.

This is because the challenge is not just the implementation of digital transformation, but the complementary shifts and innovations in business planning and strategy needed for new technologies to reach their full potential.

EINST4INE’s upcoming recruitment campaign will appoint 15 talented early-stage researchers who are ready to tackle the real challenges facing the industry by expanding their innovation and technology management expertise.

The project’s research training and development programs build the cohort’s ability to navigate the evolving business environment increasingly shaped by innovations such as artificial intelligence, 3D printing, and big data.

Through project-based research, their research spans the human side of digital transformation, management, new technologies, and innovation ecosystems.

EINST4INE PhD researchers will be future leaders, professionals and strategists in business and digital transformation. It has hybrid technology and digital behavioral skills and state-of-the-art knowledge to help businesses benefit from digital innovation.

consortium:

EINST4INE is coordinated by RMIT Europe (Spain). RMIT Europe is the European hub of RMIT University (Australia), a global university of technology, design and enterprise.

The EINST4INE Consortium consists of RMIT Europe (Spain), Lappeenranta-Lahti Institute of Technology LUT (Finland), Aarhus University (Denmark), Cambridge University (UK), Universität Stuttgart (Germany), Scuola Superiore Sant’Anna (Italy) and Rivera. I am. Università Internazionaledegli StudiSociali Guido Carli (Italy), and 15 industries and two academic partner organizations: RMIT University (Australia) and Garwood Center for Corporate Innovation, Haas School of Business, UC Berkeley (USA).

