This device can save your marriage. Or quit it.





And the main complaint I have about these two devices … why do I need two? Why can’t I have one Home Assistance Hub with eyes and ears like the Amazon Hub and radar like the Google Hub all in one package?

Or, in other words, why don’t you have a device to monitor 24 hours a day? Before you can say surveillance capitalism, I would seriously buy that coarse little hub.

That’s because the sleep monitoring feature of the second-generation Google Nest Hub is really appealing. By the way, since it is a radar that is also used to add gesture control to the hub, you can mute the alarm just by waving in front of the screen without turning on the sleep tracking function, which is a fresh approach. It addresses the difficult task of measuring and improving sleep. We believe that there is much greater potential than the general approach of wearing a smartwatch on the bed to infer sleep from wrist movements.

Nest Hub 2nd Gen works with Google Fit to show you how you slept.

(I have to say that the possibility of combining SpO2 blood oxygen saturation measurements provided by some smartwatches with respiratory monitoring provided by the second generation Google Nest Hub is especially during sleep. It’s pretty appealing to people dealing with apnea.)

We use the term “potential” for Nest Hub’s sleep surveillance radar. That’s not enough yet. In our tests, the radar was about as accurate as the sleep monitoring capabilities of most of the smartwatches we reviewed. So the radar was pretty fake, but not completely useless.

Like smartwatches, hubs often record that our subject (I) is sleeping when he is most surely awake, and vice versa.

Indeed, when conducting the test, our subjects (if I say so) used the Nest Hubs speech recognition system quite cleverly to take notes while lying in bed. At 6:11 am on Thursday, I woke up to track what he was doing, not what Hub was doing.

And, ironically, Nest Hub recorded that he was asleep, even when he was awake and talking. Obviously, Google is still doing some work to perfect this.

Similarly, the radar-based breathing monitoring feature shows how many times you breathe per minute and plots it on a nice graph so you can see changes in your breathing at night (according to Google, this is Hope to be useful Tools for monitoring sleep apnea do not always work if there is enough data to analyze.

One day our subject woke up to a nice little chart of his breathing, one day he didn’t. He may have been too far from the radar. It may be malfunctioning. It’s hard to say.

But that doesn’t mean the hub isn’t already worth it just for its sleep monitoring capabilities.

The snoring feature is very useful as it shows how many minutes you snore each night and plots the snoring on the timeline, already providing useful information about the fractions recorded when the subject is sleeping alone. (20, very consistently), compared to how many minutes he snores at night when he sleeps with his companions (220!).

Everyone can guess what he will do with this data.

But that applies to all the data collected by all these eerie and modern devices. Collecting it is one thing. Understanding how to act on it is a whole different thing.

Google Nest Hub 2nd GenLikes: Has important sleep tool qualities.Great value for money Dislikes: Not working well Price: $ 149

