EIT Health and BioMed Alliance Sign Memorandum of Understanding for Close Collaboration-Med-Tech Innovation





EIT Health (part of the European Institute of Innovation and Technology) and the European Biomedical Alliance (BioMed Alliance) signal a memorandum of understanding for closer cooperation between the healthcare innovation sector and major medical societies across Europe. Signed.

Represents EIT Health, which represents academia, industry, research and healthcare delivery, EIT Health, which represents start-ups and entrepreneurs, and more than 400,000 researchers and healthcare professionals from 35 European medical societies. There is synergistic effect and complementarity between the biomed alliances. These groups will work together to improve the leadership and entrepreneurial culture of the medical community in identifying innovation and research and development, and will continue to be available to healthcare professionals regarding the implementation and use of innovative products and services (ie digital). Aims to strengthen traditional medical education. And data literacy).

Providing safe, effective and efficient healthcare solutions requires strong medical involvement with entrepreneurs to drive clinical and patient needs. The medical community plays a major role with patients and citizens in assessing the needs of health innovation, as well as in the development, testing, adoption and post-marketing assessment of products and services. The partnership between EIT Health and the BioMed Alliance aims to promote a culture of collaboration and co-creation in healthcare research and innovation, ensuring that the right people are involved at all stages.

Jan-Philipp Beck, CEO of EIT Health, said: Similarly, improving the skills of healthcare professionals and continuing education are essential to the widespread adoption of innovative solutions. This can only be achieved if people are willing to be ready to use them. We are very pleased to work with the BioMed Alliance and are eager to work with the medical community to bring it closer to health innovation.

Innovation is inevitably associated with change, so healthcare professionals need to continue to be educated, especially in response to the rise of digital solutions such as artificial intelligence in the healthcare setting. A report released by EIT Health and McKinsey & Company in 2020 highlights the large gaps in digital skills among existing healthcare professionals and requires comprehensive digital education and ongoing medical education (CME) to be incorporated into the medical curriculum. Gender is outlined.

Professor Wilfried Ellmeier, President of the BioMed Alliance, said: The BioMed Alliance and its members are very much looking forward to working with EIT Health on the basis of the new MoU. We believe that by focusing on common interests, we can have an even greater impact on the promotion of good health research and innovation in European healthcare. An important example is CME. The Medical Society is one of the most important providers of high quality and objective CME, and when it comes to promoting innovation through education, there is an important opportunity to work with EIT Health.

The MoU will run for two years and will immediately facilitate organizational collaboration.

