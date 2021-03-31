Facebook Nick Clegg Protects Company Algorithms from Critics





Facebook wants to reintroduce the algorithm to its users.

Within a few hours on Wednesday, the company took some steps to encourage users to trust their ranking and recommendation systems. Facebook says in a blog post that it gives users easy control over the content of their feed and shows both new and existing tools. Nick Clegg, Facebook’s Vice President of Global Affairs, defends the companies that rank the algorithms and denies the argument that they create dangerous echo chambers as a clear attempt to enhance their announcement. We have published a media post of 5,000 words. Clegg also defended Facebook’s algorithm in an extensive interview with Verge published on the same day.

Taken together, these moves look like Facebook’s collaborative campaign to repair the negative reputation of the algorithm. Many say this actively encourages and encourages political polarization, misinformation, and extreme content. The effort began just a week after the company faced intense criticism from legislators about platform design and CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified to Congress at a hearing about false information.

Facebook is pushing ahead with the idea that it is not particularly responsible for platform polarization and extreme content spikes in its latest public relations blitz, and is taking appropriate steps to counter both. This is contrary to long-standing critics who say Facebook’s algorithms are designed to reward the most disgusting content, and is a particular story that Facebook and Clegg are actively denying.

It’s worth noting that the two tools Facebook released on Wednesday already existed (Recode wrote about both last year). Favorites allow users to select and prioritize up to 30 sources in their feeds, why do I see this? Provides an explanation of why certain content was displayed in the feed. Facebook announced Wednesday that it will also introduce a feed filter tool that allows users to switch between algorithmically curated feeds, favorite page-based feeds, and reverse chronological feeds. In particular, there is no way to permanently switch to the reverse time series version. Facebook also said that it will have some control over who can comment on individual posts, following in the footsteps of Twitter.

In a Medium post on Wednesday, Clegg is taking steps to allow Facebook to demote clickbait and false or harmful content, with the newly announced news feed feature providing users with algorithm selection and transparency. Claims. He argues that promoting extreme content is not in Facebook’s commercial interests, and states that key advertisers in Facebook’s business model do not like this content. Clegg also told Verge that if Facebook wants to retain its users for long periods of time, there’s no reason to give people a sugar rush like artificially polarized content.

But Facebook’s longtime critics don’t seem to buy these arguments.

The Nick Craigs Medium Post is a sarcastic and breathtaking exhibition of gas lamps on a scale that is difficult to understand even for Facebook, and is a group of scholars and activists who are critical of Facebook. A Facebook Oversight Committee spokesman told Recode. Craig asks, where are the FB incentives? A better question might be where is Nick Clegg’s incentive? The answer is clear.

Over the years, journalists and researchers have documented false information, radical content, and repeated cases of malicious remarks advertised on Facebook. For example, a man who became an FBI informant in a plan to kidnap the Governor of Michigan this year reportedly came across a group after being proposed by Facebook. The list of the most engaged posts on Facebook every day is often topped by far-right sources, and researchers at New York University tend to engage accounts that share false information more than other sources. I found that there is. Meanwhile, a study by Congressman Tom Malinowski’s office found that the Facebook system recommended groups with names such as George Soros the Cockroach King and I Love Being White. I did.

Kelly Cotter, a postdoctoral researcher at Arizona State University, told Recode that the purpose of the Craigspost seems to be to generate consent for surveillance capitalism, and engagement algorithms are actually the key to Facebook’s business model. I emphasized that. [Facebook is]After all, the public companies that generate most of their revenue from algorithms and data collection said in an email.

last year. Congressman Tom Marinovsky’s office conducted its own experiment focusing on Facebook’s recommendation system and found that Facebook recommended groups of anti-Semitic and racist groups.Congressman Tom Malinowski’s office

Facebook’s latest action comes from a growing enthusiasm for increased surveillance of social media algorithms. In recent weeks, at least one member of Facebook’s oversight committee, a group of experts and journalists appointed by the company to make rigorous content moderation decisions, has been interested in examining the company’s ranking and recommendation system. Is shown. Last week, Congressmen Anna Eshoo and Tom Malinowski reintroduced a law that protects Americans from dangerous algorithms. This amends Section 230 to revoke the Platform’s liability protection in certain cases involving civil rights or terrorism.

Facebook, on the other hand, seems to be inspired by Jack Dorsey, who repeatedly mentions the idea of ​​choosing an algorithm as a way forward. Last week, Twitter CEO said Bluesky, a relatively new research initiative funded by Twitter, is considering building an open recommendation system that gives more control to social media users (Twitter). So, users can already switch between reverse time series and engagement base (feed). Facebook is moving in the same direction now, and Clegg tells Verge that giving users more control over their feeds is in that direction.

But overall, some say Facebook’s Wednesday PR campaign doesn’t seem to touch on growing concerns about its algorithms and the types of content they amplify and prioritize.

I think the main thing we wonder is why Nick Clegg (Facebook, really) felt forced to write this 5,000-word treatise on why algorithms don’t matter. Cotter, Arizona, told Reced. Women protest too much, Mechink.

Open source is made possible by the Omidyar Network. All open source content is editorial independent and created by journalists.

