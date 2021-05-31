



Get Google’s Featured Snippets on Your WordPress Site?

Featured snippets are the results highlighted in Google Search. Users are more likely to click on the featured snippet than a simple search result.

In this article, I’ll show you how to get Google’s featured snippets on your WordPress site without any technical knowledge.

Here’s an overview of what’s covered in this article:

What are Google’s Featured Snippets?

Google’s featured snippet is also known as position 0 because it is the highlighted result that appears above position 1 at the top of the page.

In featured snippets, Google may display search results in the answer box or use website micro data to highlight search results.

For example, if Google thinks your website answers your question properly, it will appear at the top along with the relevant text that appears as a description.

Similarly, Google uses Schema.org metadata to retrieve important information from your website and display it in the search results at the top. For example, if you search for a local store or service, the information for the related store or service will be displayed at the top.

Featured snippets can enhance the product page of your online store, better introduce recipes, and highlight your real estate list.

Enhanced search display for featured snippets improves organic clickthrough rates and increases free traffic to your website.

That’s why every smart business owner optimizes their website. Therefore, it is most likely to appear as a featured snippet in Google search.

That said, let’s see how to get Google’s featured snippets on WordPress posts and pages.

Get Google’s Featured Snippets Using All-in-One SEO

Google uses Schema.org metadata and its Knowledge Graph API to display different types of featured snippets.

Schema markup is a special vocabulary that you can use in the HTML code of your content to give search engines more context about your website or individual pages.

Initially, this was difficult for small businesses because it involved a lot of coding.

But thanks to plugins like All in One SEO for WordPress, that’s no longer the case.

This is the best WordPress SEO plugin on the market used by over 2 million websites. They help you easily optimize your website for higher search engine rankings.

AIOSEO automatically adds Schema.org support to help you provide information to Google Knowledge Graph. Includes full support for WooCommerce SEO, local SEO, image, news and video optimizations.

First, you need to install and activate the All in One SEO for WordPress plugin. For more information, see the step-by-step guide on how to install the WordPress plugin.

At activation, you will be prompted to run the setup wizard. This is the easiest way to quickly select the best SEO settings for your website.

Need help with setup? For instructions on how to install and set up an all-in-one SEO for WordPress, see our complete guide.

Now, if you follow the setup wizard, the basic settings for the website displayed in the featured snippet are already set.

However, we will explain their features and how to change them as needed.

Setting knowledge graph information in WordPress

First, you need to go to the All in One SEO »Search Appearance page and scroll down to the Knowledge Graph section.

From here, you can tell search engines who your website represents (ie, an organization or an individual). You can then enter your company’s phone number, logo, and contact type information.

To save your settings[変更を保存]Don’t forget to click the button.

Knowledge Graph information is used by search engines to display the Knowledge Panel. These panels are displayed when someone searches for an organization or individual.

Add local business information to featured snippets

Over 40% of all searches on the Internet have local intent. Most of these searches lead to sales because users are looking for directions and things to buy nearby.

Many businesses and organizations have retail stores and offices that customers can visit.

You can use All in One SEO to add this information so that search engines can automatically display it in featured snippets.

First, go to the All-in-One SEO »Local SEO page and activate the local SEO feature.

At activation, you can choose whether your organization or business has multiple locations. If you do, you can go ahead and start adding those locations. Otherwise, you can scroll down to add business information.

afterwards,[営業時間]Switch to the tab and add business hours.

For more information, see our article on how to add business hours in WordPress.

Finally, you need to connect and verify your business using the Google My Business website. This gives you more control over how your business looks in Google search results and is more likely to appear in featured snippets.

Add SEO schema markup to WordPress posts / pages

All-in-one SEO automatically adds the appropriate schema markup to your content. However, you can review these settings and change them if necessary.

Go to the All in One SEO »Search Appeaerance page and go to[コンテンツタイプ]Just switch to the tab. From here, all post types (posts, pages, products) are listed.

To change the default settings, you need to click on the post type Schema.

What if I don’t want to change the schema type for every post? AIOSEO also allows you to change the schema markup for individual posts, pages, and other post types.

Edit the post or page you want to change and scroll down to the AIOSEO settings box below the post editor.

This feature is especially useful for companies that use Pages to sell their products with or without e-commerce plugins. Then simply edit the product’s landing page and change its schema type to product.

Add breadcrumb navigation in WordPress

Another way to convert a search list into a more enhanced feature snippet is to use breadcrumb navigation.

Breadcrumb navigation tells you where you are on your website compared to your home page. It will then appear as a link trail and will also appear in the search results.

You can also display a breadcrumb navigation trail on your website. This allows users to move up and down, browse categories, and find more products and content.

For search engines, All in One SEO will automatically add the required markup to your website’s HTML code. However, if you also want to display breadcrumbs on your site,[オールインワンSEO]»»[一般設定]Go to the page[ブレッドクラム]You can switch to tabs.

From here, you need to enable breadcrumbs and then use one of the available methods to view the link. For more information, see the article on how to add breadcrumb navigation links in WordPress.

Get WordPress sitelinks with Google search

Site links are additional links that Google may display under certain search terms. It usually appears in brand names and website names, but it may also appear in other types of searches.

To get the sitelink, you need to add your website to the Google Search Console and submit an XML sitemap.

Creating the right website structure can increase your chances of getting a site link. This includes adding all the important pages of your website and using categories to properly organize your website’s structure.

It will appear in the Google search answer box

What is better than the 1st place in the keyword ranking?

No. 0 in the answer box ranking.

The answer box is the search results that appear at the top, and Google considers them to answer your search intent.

The average CTR of the answer box is 32%, which is very profitable. Answer boxes can drive sales and drive conversions, especially for keywords that you want to buy.

The only way you can see in the answer box is to improve the quality of your content. Make sure it is comprehensive and answers your questions from different angles.

Check out our detailed tutorial on how to display in the Google Answer box along with your WordPress posts and pages.

We hope this tutorial will help you get the featured snippets on your WordPress site. Also see a guide on how to use proven tips to increase traffic to your website, and a comparison of the best email marketing services.

If you like this article, subscribe to the YouTube channel for WordPress video tutorials. You can also find us on Twitter and Facebook.

