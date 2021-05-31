GOP senators arrive in Israel amid ceasefire with Hamas





A group of GOP senators are in Israel this week, visiting the damage caused by the recent bloody conflict with Hamas and reaffirming US support for the Jewish state. Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, and Bill Hagerty of Tennessee, all serving on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, were touched in Israel on Sunday afternoon before Cruz and Hagerty had dinner with members of the Kohelet Policy Forum. , a right-wing think tank. Talking in Washington Fener before leaving DC, Cruz explained that he organized the trip “to hear and see up close what our Israeli allies need to defend themselves and to show the international community that we stand unequivocally with Israel.” . Hagerty said he planned to talk to Israeli political leaders about what steps the United States could take to strengthen the Abraham Accords, the Trump-era deal that normalizes relations between Israel and the two Gulf states, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates. . President Biden has pledged to build on the work of his predecessor, President Donald Trump, by constantly praising the diplomatic achievements that brought the three countries together. Palestinians estimate the damage caused by Israeli airstrikes on Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza Strip on May 14, 2021. MAHMUD HAMS / AFP through Getty Images An Israeli sapper checks a damaged apartment in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon on May 11, 2021, after rockets were fired by the Hamas movement from the Gaza Strip toward Israel. JACK GUEZ / AFP through Getty Images The Tennessee senator said he also wanted to “look closely at what the United States can do more to strengthen our vital alliance with Israel at a time when terrorists like Hamas and Hezbollah and terror-sponsoring regimes in Iran and Syria are make the Middle East more dangerous. “ Graham, meanwhile, appeared alongside fighting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday morning to announce how their countries’ alliance is helping to fight Iranian aggression. “For every American, what happens to Iran matters not just to America but to the world. “The worst possible outcome for the world is to allow the Iranian regime to acquire nuclear capabilities because our Arab friends will not tolerate it,” Graham explained. “They feel more threatened by Iran than Israel.” Senator Ted Cruz is visiting Israel this week after the recent airstrikes. Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images Senator Lindsey Graham spoke with Benjamin Netanyahu about the U.S.-Israel alliance to fight Iranian aggression. Stefani Reynolds / Pool through AP “So my hope is to find an alternative to the JCPOA that will allow nuclear power, but not create a nuclear arms race through enrichment, and this is the existential threat to the state of Israel and the world, very big,” he continued. referring to the Iran nuclear deal 2015, mediated under President Barack Obama and abandoned by Trump. Biden is working to rejoin the deal. Israel was attacked by a barrage of rockets launched by Hamas from the Gaza Strip earlier this month, sending residents fleeing for shelter as air strike sirens exploded through Israeli cities. A Palestinian woman tries to put her house in order amid the rubble on May 24, 2021 in Beit Hanoun, Gaza. Fatima Shbair / Getty Images Palestinian children hold candles during a rally among the rubble of houses destroyed by Israeli attacks, in Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip, on May 25, 2021 in Gaza City, Gaza. Fatima Shbair / Getty Images Hamas claimed the attacks came in response to a clash between Israeli police and Palestinian worshipers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque at the close of Ramadan. Hamas, a fundamentalist Islamic branch of the Egyptian Muslim Brotherhood, took over Gaza in the 2007 Palestinian civil war against the less radical leadership of the Palestinian Authority. The Israels Iron Dome defense system captured many of the missiles, with lines of eavesdropping missiles illuminating the sky. Senator Bill Hagerty said he planned to talk to Israeli political leaders about the Abraham Accords. Sarah Silbiger / Pool / Sipa USA The spasm of violence has produced some of the worst fighting between Israel and the terrorist group since their war in 2014. A ceasefire was mediated shortly before last weekend and was being held as of a week later Monday.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos