Invest Opportunities As Healthcare Becomes High Tech





Michal Marszal, Senior Equity Analyst for Healthcare at CIBC Asset Management, said healthcare is dedicated to the development and delivery of therapeutics, and innovation plays an absolutely important role in both of these segments. I am.

On the development side, life science tools and biotechnology underpin most of the innovation, Marszal said.

Companies within Life Science Tools provide supplies for scientific research and clinical trials. In this area, molecular biology innovations are accelerating and a better understanding of how cells function and interact is co-managed by the CIBC Global Technology Fund and the Renaissance Global Science and Technology Fund. Marszal said.

Such studies provide insights into the organ system and disease. In particular, very interesting evolving areas are spatial genomics, spatial transcriptomics, and spatial modinomics, Marszal said.

He said the first two areas are primarily looking at new modality, new molecules that will be tested in future clinical trials. The final focus is primarily on new methods of treating and diagnosing a variety of conditions.

Evaluation of life science tools and medical technology is not attractive compared to other healthcare segments, Marszal said. Therefore, he suggested that investors focus on leaders in areas such as Ireland-based Medtronic and Massachusetts-based Thermo Fisher Scientific, which operate primarily in the United States. Leaders in the fastest-growing segments such as California-based Illumina and Pacific Bioscience have a “solid” long-term outlook, he said.

Biotechnology tends towards professional development from a broader pharmaceutical perspective, Marsal said.

An important theme behind that trend is the concept of personalized medicine, he said, with drugs designed to treat certain conditions more effectively for certain patients.

Gene therapy is involved in today’s clinical reality, leading to gene insertion and editing, Marzsal said, with significant impacts on oncology, immunology, rare hereditary disorders, and neuroscience. ..

In choosing the name for biotechnology, Marszal said he was focusing on best-in-class assets in the most attractive treatment categories.

To evaluate these categories, he is looking for “clearly validated science and ideally strong proof-of-concept data.” Risk management is also important, especially in the bubbling assessment of the sector.

The biotechnology names he cited include Massachusetts-based Salepta Therapeutics, which focuses on gene therapy for muscle disorders, Connecticut-based SpringWorks Therapeutics, and Massachusetts-based Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and Mersana Therapeutics. Contains the name in. A set of validated science and a very attractive, positive and value-creating catalyst, Marsal said.

In the field of biopharmacy, we are looking at companies that are leveraging the latest innovations while optimally managing their base businesses.

What I see is the quality of these basic businesses, specifically the individual assets, the most attractive treatment categories and exposures to the region, and perhaps well priced in the wider market. An emerging pipeline that is unlikely.

Tokyo-based multinational Takeda Pharmaceutical Company is one example, with a highly market-discounted base business and a completely undervalued pipeline of both late and early development candidates. He said.

On the healthcare provider side, innovation is about adapting to the realities of the economy, Marszal said.

He said that innovative solutions that seek to optimize the delivery of the right solution to patients at the right cost are where most of the innovation is flowing throughout the service industry within healthcare.

For example, he said, the US healthcare system, which accounts for half of the world’s healthcare demand, is moving towards the application of value-based evidence-based medicine. This includes balancing the treatment of inpatients and outpatients using telemedicine services such as telemedicine, which is made possible by data analysis.

Investors looking at healthcare service opportunities need to consider long-term fundamentals, and scale is important, Marszal said.

An example is Rhode Island-based CVS Health Corp. This is an emerging leader with a very attractive vertically integrated business model, [U.S.] Healthcare, Marszal said.

Another example is the North Carolina-based multinational IQVIA. According to Marszal, the company uses a vast scale and data analysis capabilities, including various machine learning algorithms, to optimally design clinical trials and gain market share in the services segment.

This article is part of the Advisor To Go program offered by CIBC. Written without input from sponsors.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos