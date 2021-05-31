2021 Best Buy Memorial Day Sales





Best by Memorial Day sales are in full swing, but time is accelerating savings. But for now, large tech retailers are doing great deals on 4K TVs, video games, air fryer and more. I’ve never seen the $ 899 Vizio OLED TV deal we expected / predicted, but don’t worry. There are still deals for next month’s Prime Day.

For example, our favorite TV deals include big discounts on Samsung QLED TVs, video games from $ 10, air flyers as low as $ 60, and hundreds of dollars off laptops. Of course, Best Buy isn’t the only retailer offering a variety of deals. Be sure to check our page for the best Memorial Day sales coverage to see what other retailers offer.

Samsung 82 “4K QLED TVs: $ 2,599 to $ 1,799 @ Best BuySure, I’ve seen TVs over 80 inches sell for less than $ 2,000, but there’s usually a big compromise, for example, these Many of the TVs are edges-lighting, which means that the LEDs move along the edges of the TV. For smaller TVs, that’s not a big deal, but it illuminates the center of a huge 82-inch TV. If you do, you’ll need a little more. Fortunately, the Samsung Q70T line offers dual LED backlights. It’s not as ideal as a fully backlit LED array, but the price-to-performance ratio is Very good. View deals

Lenovo Touchscreen Laptop: $ 949, but $ 649 @ Best Buy Best Buy is now offering a great price on last year’s Lenovo Yoga C740. This laptop is ideal for more casual use and media consumption. Don’t expect to play heavy games or video editing on this device. The yoga line is known for being able to open 360 degrees, allowing you to use your laptop like a tablet. Great for watching movies in bed. It doesn’t have the latest Intel processors, but you’ll find the Core i5-10210U for most tasks.Also, the 1080p 15.6 “touch screen is great for Netflix and YouTube. View deals

Samsung Galaxy S21: Save Up to $ 350 With Instant Activation @ Best By Samsung’s new flagship phone is already cheaper than the replacement Galaxy S20 model. But with Best Buy, activating your phone with AT & T, Verizon, or Sprint.View Deal can further reduce the price by offering up to $ 350.

Borderlands 3: for PS4 / PS5, Xbox One / Xbox Series X | S: $ 29 to $ 9 @ Best Buy PS5 and Xbox Series X are still difficult to restock, so there aren’t many new games. Fortunately, developers are updating the latest generation of games to offer new coats of next-generation paint. Borderlands 3 isn’t the most demanding game, but it looks great. The PS5 and Xbox Series X expect 4K at 60 frames per second, or 1080p at 120 fps.View transaction

Bella Pro Series 6-qt Air Fryer: $ 99 but $ 59 @ Best Buy Air Fryer is becoming an indispensable kitchen gadget. Not only is the air fryer easy to use, but putting food in a compact convection oven that is essentially ultra-fast heating makes it much more convenient than waiting for a standard oven to preheat. The BellaPro series air fryer has won excellent reviews on Best Buy and has a capacity of 6 qt, which can be packed with lots of healthy chicken strips and french fries.View transaction

Targus Octave Backpack for 15.6-inch Laptops: $ 30-9 @ Best Buy In the US and UK, quarantine is slowly ending and children are being recalled from school. Therefore, it is advisable to buy accessories now before demand recovers. .. This Targus Octave backpack for 15.6-inch laptops is as solid as they come. The design isn’t great, but it’s sturdy and has everything you need.View transaction

Buy the best TV sales today

