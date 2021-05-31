Amazon delivery driver curses and screams on truck





Published: May 31, 2021 16:49 EDT | Updated: May 31, 2021, Eastern Daylight Saving Time 17:16

A massive meltdown was seen in a video of an Amazon driver yelling and cursing on a truck while delivering a package.

US-born TikTok user Kristina Danielle Zagwyn (@kristinadaniellez) shared a great video over Memorial Day weekend and encouraged viewers to mix their concerns and fun.

Tell me you had [a] Zagwin captions the clip to show that the man is repeatedly yelling “S ** t!”. Stop in front of the house.

The video scrolls down

Freakout: TikTok user Kristina Danielle Zagwyn (@kristinadaniellez) shared a video of an Amazon delivery driver melting in a truck while parked in front of her home.

Troublesome: This clip shows the driver repeatedly yelling “S ** t!”.Before running the truck backwards

The unnamed man was still suffering and screaming when he parked the truck backwards in the opposite direction.

Zagwin, who appears to have shot the video from the front door, said he was worried.

“We tried to help him for 30 minutes, but he didn’t work,” she writes.

He acted this way, trying to hit a minivan before passing the stop sign. They had to brake hard.

Misery: He was still screaming in pain as he pulled the car in the opposite direction through the stop sign.

Horrible: “We tried to help him for 30 minutes, but he didn’t have it,” Zagwin wrote. “After acting this way, he passed the stop sign and was about to hit a minivan.”

TikTok has been viewed more than 577,000 times in two days and many people sympathize with this driver.

During the pandemic, questions were raised about the treatment of Amazon employees, and founder Jeff Bezos urged employees to comply with working conditions in a letter to shareholders in 2020.

“Going Postal” was soon replaced by “Going Prime Al,” one commented on the video, adding that “overwork and low wages finally reach the boiling point.”

Others, including fellow delivery drivers, have admitted that they can sympathize.

Popular: TikTok has been watched more than 577,000 times in two days, and many people sympathize with the driver.

“I was driving a UPS truck many years ago, but regularly arrived at the end of the route, found buried luggage and missed the drop. I see this!” One Shared by TikToker.

“I used to work in fast food, but when I had to deal with it myself, I went to the walk-in fridge and drip him,” admitted others, but another. I also admitted. Added: “When you finish the route and find your luggage.”

This video was also shared on Reddit’s “Public Freakout” forum with the caption “This Amazon driver is definitely not okay.”

The reaction was similar, with some commenting that “something is broken in America.”

DailyMail.com is asking Amazon for comment.

