CNN asked Iran’s president-elect about the nuclear deal. Listen to his answer





Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raisi said at his first press conference that the United States had violated the 2015 nuclear deal, known as the JCPOA, and called on President Joe Biden to return to the deal. In response to a question from CNN’s Frederik Pleitgen in Tehran, Raisi called on Biden to suspend all sanctions before adding that Iran’s ballistic missile program is “not negotiable.” #CNN # News.



