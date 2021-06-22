‘It’s too late for me’: why veterans die fighting to end pits with military fighting





35-year-old retired Sergeant Staff. Wesley Black has terminal colon cancer, her doctor says, which is linked to inhaling smoke from toxic pits used when they were being served in Afghanistan. CNN’s Brianna Keilar has reportedly ended their use and reported efforts to protect U.S. military members. The VA website acknowledges that the problem is being studied and that those who have suffered it may be “at greater risk for long-term health conditions.” In an email to CNN on Sunday, Veterans Affairs Press Secretary Terrence Hayes asked them to register in the register of burnt wells and ask those who feel ill about the potential for toxic exposure to file a claim. “The more veterans who do this help us gather the information and research we need to provide the care we need.” #BriannaKeilar #CNN #NewDay.



