Earthquake Information: Average Mag. 4.3 earthquake – Caribbean Sea, 31 km south of Mayaguez, Mayaguez Barrio-Pueblo, Puerto Rico, on June 24 4:10 pm (GMT-4)





Contribute: Leave a comment if you find a particular report interesting or want to add to it. Teach as something not decent. Tag useful or interesting. Submit your user report!

Orocovis / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 sec: Dogs felt nervous and doors were shaking. | 2 users found this interesting.

Otwadu in the mountains in Vevey (58.1 km northeast of the epicenter) [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) swaying / 10-15secs: The house moved very well but I felt two of them not 1. They were ready to zoom in and go to the door. | 2 users found this interesting. (reported by our app)

Ponce PR / Weak Vibration (MMI III) / Single Lateral Vibration / 2-5 sec: Dogs started barking before I could feel it… | One user found this interesting.

Lajas / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 5-10 seconds: heavy trucks pass | One user found this interesting.

Ponce (54.6 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Moderate vibration (MMI V): All computers in the library were moved side by side and chairs were moved. | One user found this interesting. (reported by our app)

Hormigueros PR (25.9 km NE from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Single vertical protrusion / 10-15 seconds: intimidation

Bayamon (116.8 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III): Slight vibration for about 5 seconds and made my kitchen lights oscillate

Ponce (52.9 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shake (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (sideways) / 2-5 seconds: Jamaqueo la casa (Reported by our app)

Barrio Frailes Yauco PR / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 s

Juana Diaz (66.1 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / 5-10 seconds (reported by our app) 48.4 km NE from the epicenter [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds (reported by our app)

48.3 km northeast of the epicenter [Map] / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) oscillates / 5-10 seconds

24.3 km northeast of the epicenter [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rumble, shaking / 5-10 seconds (reported by our app)

Plan Bonito, Cabo Rojo / Light Shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 s

Guaynabo / No hair

Toa alta / very weak shaking (MMI II)

Guaynabo (119.5 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 sec: 13-storey building. I live in 12

SABANA GRANDE / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 s

Cabo Rojo / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / 1-2 seconds

23.9 km northeast of the epicenter [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Guanica (25.5 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / horizontal swing (sideways) / 1-2 seconds

San Juan / Mild Shake (MMI IV) / Horizontal (lateral) swing / 2-5 seconds: Shake side to side.

Lasted 1 minute at El Temblor / Very weak shaking (MMI II): 1 minute at Las El Temblor here in Orocovis

Cabo Rojo Puerto Rico / Moderate Shake (MMI V) / 2-5 seconds: I could feel the house shaking and a rattling rumble.

Las Marias, PR (38.4 km north of the epicenter) [Map] / moderate vibration (MMI V) / horizontal swing (lateral) / 15-20 seconds: side-to-side vibration and object swaying, including heavy metal gate closed at entrance o

San Juan / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 1-2 seconds

Carolina (131.8 km epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Complex movement that is difficult to describe / Too short (reported by our app)

Ponce, Puerto Rico / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Complex movement difficult to describe / 2-5 seconds

Guaynabo, PR / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Horizontal swing (lateral) / 2-5 seconds

Adjuntas, Puerto Rico / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / very short

37.9 km northeast or epicenter [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / 1-2 seconds (reported by our app)

Ponce (49.6 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / 2-5 seconds

basal/mild shaking (MMI IV)/2-5 s

Guaynabo / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Side Vibration / 10-15 seconds: Guaynabo’s city building feels like a force of five

37.4 km northeast of the epicenter [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / Single side vibration / 2-5 seconds: I felt it, watching TV and moving my chair (reported by our app) 20.5 km northeast of the epicenter [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rumble, shaking / very short (reported by our app)

Cabo Rojo Puerto Rico / moderate shaking (MMI V) / rumbling, shaking / 5-10 seconds

San Juan / Very weak vibration (MMI II)

Bayamon (116.8 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / 2-5 s: Slight shaking made my things sway

Ponce (53.3 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / 2-5 seconds

18.3 km northwest of the epicenter [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / very short

San Juan / No hair

San Juan / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

34.5 km north from the epicenter [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rumble, shaking / 1-2 seconds (reported by our app)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Sources