HPC-strength seismic shaking





For Californians, the threat of earthquakes is part of everyday life. While the country experiences small earthquakes on a daily basis, the risk of a catastrophic earthquake is always present. And the hardest part of this problem is that scientists can’t predict when and where an earthquake will strike.

However, they have the potential to help us prepare for earthquakes by developing early warning systems, conducting earthquake preparedness exercises, engineering buildings for earthquake resistance, and conducting scientific simulations to shed light on what will happen when the earth begins to shake.

This is where the Southern California Seismic Center (SCEC) comes into the picture. The SCEC, based at the University of Southern California, coordinates basic research on seismic processes using Southern California as its primary natural laboratory. It supports basic research and education in seismology, tectonic geodesy, seismic geology, and computational sciences.

“We study earthquakes — why they happen, how they happen and what kind of impact they have,” says Christine Joule, PhD, executive director of applied sciences at SCEC. “We can’t predict earthquakes at this time, but we can prepare better if we know what to expect.”

For their scientific explorations, Dr. Gullit and her colleagues rely on the computational power of supercomputers to simulate what happens when geological faults erupt and the Earth begins to move.

“We have a sense of how many big earthquakes there will be, how much, etc., over the next hundreds of years,” says Dr. Gullit. But we don’t know exactly when it will happen, what it will look like, and what they will do with our infrastructure. And that’s where we can run simulations to really help with that. We run simulations to better understand what happens to earthquakes over time as well as at a specific location.”

HPC strength

To simulate earthquakes, SCEC researchers use some of our country’s most powerful supercomputers. These high-performance computing resources include multiple systems from Dell Technologies, including the Frontera supercomputer at the Texas Advanced Computing Center (TACC).

Backed by a $60 million award from the National Science Foundation (NSF), Frontera debuted on the TOP500 list in June 2019 as the nation’s fastest academic supercomputer – with a peak performance rating of 38.7 petaflops.[1]Dell Technologies introduced the computing platform for Frontera, based on the Dell EMC PowerEdge C6420 servers. Altogether, the system contains more than 8000 dual-socket nodes, more than 16,000 Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors and 448,448 cores.

Dr. Joliet and colleagues run two classes of simulations on Frontera – a long-term view of the big picture and a close-range view. The big picture shows earthquakes as they occur over hundreds of thousands of years, while the near-term view describes what happens in a single event.

“The only way we can achieve these kinds of simulations is by using high-performance computers,” says Dr. Gullit. “And a lot of our computational research at SCEC is led by a lot of researchers working together, and we need a quick turnaround so we can discuss and improve results. So it’s important for us to get access to these high-performance computers, like Frontera.”

Learn more

For a closer look at SCEC, read the case study. Explore the capabilities of the Frontera supercomputer at the Texas Advanced Computing Center, see the Dell Technologies “A New Frontera” case study. For other critical workloads running on HPC systems at TACC, see the TACC Urgent Computing Center blog Texas from Dell Technologies and Intel.”

Discover more HPC solutions from Dell Technologies and Intel.

[1] TOP500 list, June 2019.

Copyright © 2021 IDG Communications, Inc.

