Hong Kong to shut down the pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper





Apple Daily, the largest pro-democracy newspaper in Hong Kong, will publish its latest edition tomorrow, as it sees a significant blow to press freedom.

Last week, five paper editors and executives were arrested under a controversial Hong Kong security law while assets and accounts were frozen. It was stated in the paper that this meant that he would not be able to pay the staff or operating expenses, which forced him to close.



