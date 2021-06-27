To find out what life was like in San Francisco after the 1906 earthquake, read “Vera”





For less than a minute on the morning of April 18, 1906, San Francisco was shaken to its core. Buildings collapsed, fires burned and most of the city center was destroyed. Carol Edgarian’s latest novel, Vera, brings readers to that time and place.

Blending the historical with the story of coming of age, the immersive book chronicles the 2006 earthquake and its aftermath, and by its conclusion, we admire both Vera, the hero of the same name, and the citizens of San Francisco for their courageous resilience in the aftermath of the earthquake.

In the first two pages, Vera, who is over 100 years old, recalls how the earthquake changed her life. Her story began on her fifteenth birthday, nine days before the earthquake.

Vera is looking forward to seeing her mother, Rose, who does not live with her. Rose is a famous San Francisco lady who runs a bordello on the rotten Barbary Coast. When Vera was a little girl, Rose arranged for her to be raised by a widow, Elsa Johnson. In return, Rose pays for the house for Elsa and her daughter Piper.

Minutes after the shaking stopped on April 18, further waves of disaster shatter the city. Elsa is crushed to death by a wall fall while Vera and Piper escape the crawling fires.

The narrative includes intricate details of how Vera and Piper survive those horrific next few days. The city’s infrastructure was destroyed. Gas and electric lines are down, water tanks are cracked, and fires are threatening nearly every building in the city. A procession of evacuees flee from downtown to the western part of town, where refugee camps were eventually set up in Golden Gate Park, Presidio, and Lafayette Square. San Francisco looks like a war zone.

In the end, Vera rescues her biological mother, Rose, under a pile of rubble in Bordelau on the Barbary Coast and arranges for her to be taken to the hospital. Vera, when she begins caring for Rose, tries to understand her mysterious and distant mother.

Vera grows up quickly and joins one of her mother’s loyal servants, a Chinese man named Tan. Like The City, Vera is determined and persistent to move forward. As San Franciscans abandon social norms to focus on survival, Vera begins imagining a different life for herself. You face thieves, stars, heroes, and wanderers as you learn to navigate this turbulent world.

With ease, Edgarian weaves historical figures into the story, including San Francisco Mayor Eugene Schmitz, who is facing charges of bribery and extortion, and whose conviction has been delayed by the unrest. Vera and Bieber are friends with the mayor’s daughter, giving readers a personal perspective on the famous scandal.

In Vera, the story of coming of age is less compelling than the historical narrative. I struggled with Vera’s voice when her interactions with adults seemed unbelievable. Nevertheless, the novel succeeded as a historical fiction. Edgarian’s careful research is impressive. The book is filled with countless facts and details about the effects of the earthquake on the political, military, architectural and financial life of the city.

Both the 1906 earthquake and the massive Loma Prieta earthquake in 1989 were seismic events that linger in the misty mists of the city’s collective memory. A cautious acceptance of the possibility of another earthquake remains part of San Francisco’s soul.

“Vera” is a revered poem for the resilience of San Francisco and its people. If you’re wondering what it might feel like in the 1906 earthquake, Fira is a great place to start.

Katherine Read blogs about books at readsreading.blogspot.com.

Book notes: Vera

Written by: Carol Edgarian

Posted by: Scribner

Pages: 329

Price: $27

Note: On Tuesday afternoon, Edgarian shares thoughts on life and writing inspired by one word on Instagram: @CEdgarian.

literature المؤلف

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining the Examiner Membership Program.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Sources