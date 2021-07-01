Earthquake Information: Average Mag. 4.6 earthquake – Indian Ocean, 73 km west of Bandar Lampung, Indonesia, on July 1 10:43 am (GMT +7)





An average earthquake of 4.6 magnitude at a depth of 10 km

Jul 1 03:51AM UTC: First to arrive: EMSC in 8 minutes. Jul 1 03:55: Data updates from BMKG are now being used

Update Thursday, July 1, 2021, 03:57

An earthquake measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale struck 73 kilometers southwest of Bandar Lampung, Indonesia, in the morning.

Earthquake 4.6 Jul 1 10:43 AM (GMT +7)

The Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency reported that a 4.6-magnitude earthquake occurred just 14 minutes ago, 73 kilometers southwest of the city of Bandar Lampung, Indonesia. On the morning of Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 10:43 a.m. local time. The exact size, focus, and depth of an earthquake can be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. The Seismological Center (EMSC) which also recorded the 4.6 magnitude earthquake, based on initial seismic data, the earthquake should not have caused any significant damage, but it was probably felt by many people as a slight shaking in the epicenter area. A weak tremor may have been felt in Bandar Lampung (population 800,300) located 73 km from the epicenter, and includes other towns or cities close to the epicenter where they may have felt a very weak tremor Kutabumi (population 42,400) located 88 km from the epicenter. The epicenter, the metro (with a population of 149,500) is 91 km, and Terbanggi Besar (slope of 52,600) is 101 km. VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the magnitude and depth if these change and follow up if other important news about the earthquake becomes available If you’re in the area please send us your experience through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

Date and Time: July 1, 2021 03:43:32 UTC – Local time at the epicenter: July 1 10:43 am (GMT +7) Size: 4.6 Depth: 10.0 km Latitude/Longitude of the epicenter: 5.57°S/ 104.62°E (Indian Ocean, Indonesia) Nearest volcano: Hulubelu (28 km/17 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 73 km (45 mi) WSW from Bandar Lampung (population: 800,300) -> See nearby earthquakes! 88 km (55 mi) southwest of Kotabumi (population: 42,400) -> See nearby earthquakes! 91 km (57 mi) southwest of the metro (population: 149,500) -> See nearby earthquakes! 101 km (63 mi) south of Trapangi Besar (population: 52,600) -> See nearby earthquakes! 168 km (104 mi) southeast of Baturaga (population: 134,800) -> See nearby earthquakes! 180 km (112 mi) west of Serang (population: 164,800) -> See nearby earthquakes! 184 km (114 mi) west of Pandeglang (population: 92,300) -> See nearby earthquakes! 200 km (125 mi) west of Rangkaspetung (population: 126,900) -> See nearby earthquakes! 256 km (159 miles) west of Jakarta (pop: 8,540,100) -> See nearby earthquakes! 363 km (225 mi) northwest of Bandon (population: 1,699,700) -> See nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: Overcast 29.9 °C (86 °F), Humidity: 65%, Wind: 2 m/s (5 knots) From ESE base data source: Indonesia Meteorological, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency ) Rated released energy: 5 x 1011 joules (139 megawatt-hours, equivalent to 120 tons of TNT) More information

If you felt this earthquake (or if you were near the epicenter), please share your experience and submit a short “I felt it” report! Other users would love to hear about it, and also if you didn’t feel the earthquake despite being in the area, please report it! Your contribution is also valuable for seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or a map to indicate where you are during the earthquake. Thank you! Data on the same earthquake was reported by different agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more you can trust the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Mag.DepthLocationSource 4610 km SOUTH of Sumatra, Indonesia BMKG 4555 kmSOUTHERN SUMATRA, INDONESIAEMSC 4,555 km27 Km S of Kotabumi, Indonesia USGS User reports of this earthquake (1)

198 km ESE from the epicenter [Map] / Imperceptible: Tidak terasa (reported by our app)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/earthquakes/quake-info/6306828/mag4quake-Jul-1-2021-SOUTHERN-SUMATRA-INDONESIA.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

