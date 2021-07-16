



Narrows, Virginia – Some residents learned about it later, others felt it shake windows At least one resident of Perrysburg, Virginia saw clear skies but heard a pop that sounded like thunder when a small earthquake shook Giles County, Virginia.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) reported a 2.8-magnitude earthquake at approximately 9 p.m. Wednesday about 6.3 miles north of Narrows, Virginia. Since about 1828, people living in and adjacent to the Giles County seismic zone have lived in southwest Virginia. Southern West Virginia felt small earthquakes and suffered minor damage from larger, infrequent earthquakes.

Giles County resident Robert Rice made a stop Thursday morning at the Trent Service Center in downtown Narrows, Virginia. When asked if he was aware of the earthquake, he said he felt something that night.

“I live at the top of the stream on this side of the mountain,” he said, pointing toward Perrysburg, Virginia. At about 8:55 p.m., he shook the windows of my house when I was about 5 miles from where the earthquake struck. “

Rice said he remembered feeling another earthquake in 2017. Station owner Dean Trent said he didn’t feel the tremor on Wednesday, but he knew the county had fault lines and other unusual geological features.

“It’s an unrealistic cave system,” Trent said.

At a local laundromat, Michael Long of Staffordsville, Virginia, said he didn’t feel the latest earthquake, but added that it was a common occurrence in the county. He learned when his daughter wrote a report that small earthquakes happen all the time, but few people feel them.

Outside downtown, Mark Bowles of Perrysburg, Virginia, was working in a house with some other men when he recalled a strange experience he had on Wednesday evening. He didn’t know what he heard until later.

“I would go out to the front porch to feed the cats,” Bowles said. “Immediately as I walked out the door, I heard a crackling sound. The sky was blue, and I thought it might be a distant storm coming.”

Soon he learned on social media that the crackle came from an earthquake.

“I’ve never really been around an earthquake before. It was pretty cool,” Bowles said. “I’ve heard about them in other places. It was a very humbling experience.”

County and municipal officials checked the local water and sanitation infrastructure Wednesday night and Thursday morning for damage alongside bridges and public buildings after they were alerted of a small earthquake. John Davis, a Narrows Township employee, said he checked the local water utilities and found no obvious leaks.

“We still have to look to be sure,” he said.

The region’s largest devastating earthquake, measuring 5.9 on the Richter scale, occurred in 1897, according to USGS records. Small, slightly destructive earthquakes occur a few decades away, and smaller, harmless earthquakes are felt once or twice every decade.

