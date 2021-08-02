Earthquake Info: Light Mag. 4.2 earthquake – Indian Ocean, 43 km southeast of Purwokerto, Central Java, Indonesia, on August 2 7:48 am (GMT +7)





4.2 magnitude earthquake at a depth of 168 km

Aug 2 00:55 UTC: First to report: BMKG in 7 minutes. August 2 01:00: The depth of the Hypocenter has been recalculated from 152.0 to 166.0 km (from 94 to 103 miles). Epicenter position corrected 11 km (6.9 mi) south of August 2 01:05: epicenter depth recalculated from 166.0 to 168.0 km (103 to 104 mi). The epicenter was corrected 2.5 km (1.5 mi) toward the ENE.

Updated Monday August 2, 2021 at 01:00

A moderate earthquake of 4.2 on the Richter scale is located 34 km southeast of Purwokerto, Indonesia

4.2 Earthquake August 2 7:48 am (GMT +7)

The Indonesian Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency reported that a 4.2-magnitude earthquake occurred just 11 minutes ago, 34 kilometers southeast of Purwokerto, Indonesia. , on the morning of Monday, August 2, 2021 at 7:48 a.m. local time. The exact magnitude, epicenter and depth of the earthquake can be reviewed within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review the data and improve their calculations, or when other agencies release their reports. The Seismological Center (EMSC) also recorded the earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2, and according to preliminary calculations, we do not expect many people to feel the earthquake and it did not cause any damage. In Croya (23,300 inhabitants, 16 km), Gumpong (32,000 inhabitants, 17 km), Banyumas (48,400 inhabitants, 22 km), Sukaraja (66,500 inhabitants, 28 km), Purbalinga (56,900 inhabitants, 34 km), Purwokerto (population 217,200, 34 km), Wangwon (35,500 inhabitants, 41 km), probably did not feel the earthquake.

Date and time: August 2, 2021 00:48:38 UTC – local time at the epicenter: August 2 7:48 am (GMT +7) Size: 4.2 Depth: 168.0 km Latitude/Longitude epicenter: 7.78 degrees south / 109.39°E (Indian Ocean, Central Java, Indonesia) Nearest volcano: Slamet (63 km/39 mi) Nearby towns and cities: 23 km (14 mi) south of Croia (population: 23,300) -> See nearby earthquakes! 24 km (15 mi) SW of Gombong (population: 32,000) -> See nearby earthquakes! 31 km (20 mi) southeast of Banyumas (population: 48,400) -> See nearby earthquakes! 38 km (23 mi) southeast of Sukaraga (population: 66,500) -> See nearby earthquakes! 43 km (27 mi) south of Purwokerto (population: 217,200) -> See nearby earthquakes! 44 km (27 mi) south of Purbalinga (population: 56,900) -> See nearby earthquakes! 47 km (29 mi) south of Wangoon (population: 35,500) -> See nearby earthquakes! 143 km (89 mi) southwest of Semarang (population: 1,288,100) -> See nearby earthquakes! 219 km (136 mi) ESE from Bandon (West Java) (population: 1,699,700) -> See nearby earthquakes! 331 km (205 mi) ESE from Jakarta (Population: 8,540,100) -> See nearby earthquakes! Weather at the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: Overcast 25.2°C (77°F), Humidity: 82%, Wind: 3 m/s (5 knots) From main data source E: Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency of Indonesia) Rated released energy: 1.3 x 1011 joules (35 megawatt-hours, equivalent to 30.1 tons of TNT) More information

If you felt this earthquake (or if you were near the epicenter), please share your experience and submit a short "I felt it" report! Other users would love to hear about it, and also if you didn't feel the earthquake despite being in the area, please report it! Your contribution is also valuable for seismology, earthquake risk analysis, and mitigation efforts.

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more you can trust the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Mag.DepthLocationSource 4.2168 kmJava, IndonesiaBMKG 4.2152 kmJAVA, INDONESIAEMSC User reports of this earthquake (1)

Yogyakarta (109.3 km east of the epicenter) [Map] / I don’t feel (reported by our app)

