The goal of selling a yard to raise money for the orphanage | North Vernon





A garage dubbed “Teapots for Haiti” is being sold Thursday, August 12 in a bid to raise money for a Haitian orphanage run by a local priest and his wife.

Margaret Morrison and Jan Tucker host the sale and all proceeds will be donated to Rebecca’s Hope Orphanage run by Reverend Don Morris, who resides at Vernon Baptist Church. Both women have been worshiping in the church and donating to the cause for years.

“It is only in my heart to help those less fortunate,” said Jean Tucker.

The orphanage’s story began when Reverend Morris and three other pastors from the Southern Baptist Church in Indiana raised $30,000 in 2011, a year after the earthquake that devastated the small Caribbean country of Haiti in 2010 and left many children orphans. They used the money to build an orphanage on a plot of land in Source Sable – pronounced Sosab – Haiti that had been donated to them by a Haitian priest. This pastor was friends with Morris and had a daughter named Rebecca who died in the earthquake while teaching at a university there.

Reverend Morris said the orphanage, called Rebecca’s Orphanage, “bears her name because she was passionate about orphans and always fed the orphans who hung out in the village where she lived.”

The other three pastors have moved on to other projects, so Reverend Morris and his wife continue to raise money and make sure the children at the orphanage are fed, educated, clothed, and receive medical care.

“My wife, Beth, has her eyeballs down at the orphanage too,” he said. “She does a lot of things behind the scenes and travels with me to Haiti and helps take care of orphans and the women there who take care of the children.”

There are currently 25 orphans in the orphanage. The cost of caring for one orphan is $55 per month, but any donation of any amount will be gladly accepted and tax deductible. Checks for Vernon Baptist Church must be made with “Haiti” or “orphans” on the note line.

Garage “Teapots for Haiti” will be on sale at 102 David Drive in North Vernon August 12 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and items will include teapots, mugs, saucers, bells, assorted glassware as well as an array of furniture.

.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.madisoncourier.com/north_vernon/yard-sale-objective-to-raise-money-for-orphanage/article_3d8b1ab5-227e-5ed0-a697-e0266276870b.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos