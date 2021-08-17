Haitian community reaction to the devastating earthquake





Fargo, ND (Valley News Live) – It was a devastating weekend for Haiti as a powerful earthquake hit the country.

“When I look at my country, it’s a huge problem,” said Exavier Saintal, a pastor at the Haitian Tri-City Ministry. “A lot of people feel bad and we cry.”

Local members of the Haitian community are heartbroken watching their loved ones come to terms with the disaster.

“Every house there is broken and everyone is in the street. They still call me every day. It’s horrible now,” Santal said.

This is not the first time that Haitians have gone through such difficult conditions.

More than a decade ago, another earthquake caused widespread devastation in the country, killing nearly 300,000 people.

The news of the devastation this weekend continues to be frustrating for some who live here in the Fargo Moorhead area.

“It’s heartbreaking to see and hear what people are saying, how people sleep. No food, no water, no tent for them. It’s a very situation,” said Paul Aladdin, pastor of Bridgeport Community Church, said.

Priests tell us that they are working to help provide better opportunities for Haitians.

We would go get school supplies and cash. Now, we are building a school that will provide technical skills to men and women,” Aladdin said.

We raised the money, Sental said. People work and earn money together to build the church, build the school and try to help everyone out there, but now everything is destroyed.”

Fortunately, Reverend Aladdin says their school in Haiti is still standing, but Reverend Xavier says the destruction has delayed their plans to open it next month.

Both believe that in this time of crisis, the country will need a lot of help.

“I just want the community to know that we need their support and prayers,” Aladdin said.

