



Haiti earthquake exacerbates urban collapse: What can architects do?

Haiti after the 2010 earthquake. Image via Flickr user: UNDP, nominated under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0 Share Share

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

The WhatsApp

Mail

or

https://www.archdaily.com/966990/haiti-earthquake-worsens-the-urban-collapse-what-can-architects-do

Haiti is suffering the consequences of a 7.2-magnitude earthquake that has exacerbated the national crisis. News agencies have published pictures of collapsed buildings in Port-au-Prince recalling the devastation caused by the 2010 earthquake.

As humanitarian aid spreads around the world to collaborate on rescue, shelter, healthcare, and food, questions arise: How does architecture help?

Gran Re Phil Jeremy pic.twitter.com/RBPStzMOxE

– JCOM Haïti (@JCOMHaiti) August 14, 2021 What can architects do after an earthquake?

On April 17, 2016, a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck the coast of Ecuador killing 650 people while destroying or severely damaging 35,000 homes. RAMA Estudio has teamed up with 10 other young companies to found Actuemos Ecuador, to contribute to the reconstruction of the country.

According to Carolina Rodas and Felipe Donoso of Rama Studio, “Thinking, Analyzing, Planning” was the first clue learned from their experience. In other words: After a disaster, we all have the same questions. When you act, first think about what you are good at – and what you don’t get your way. Do not go where you are not needed. Help me, but don’t be paternalistic. Always remember that unity is strength.

What do cracks in concrete structures mean?

After the 7.1-magnitude earthquake on September 19, 2017, that struck Mexico City, architecture photographer Onís Luc presented a Mexico City photo essay: a series of buildings covered with a black shroud in order to prevent potential collapses. A common ignorance of how structures work has led to citizens learning to recognize the types and meanings of fractures and cracks in concrete structures.

Orifice cracks from 0.5 to 1.5 mm (0.02 to 0.06 in) can be seen without difficulty and are much more serious than fractures because rupture of the structural element has already occurred and can affect the integrity of the part. Cracks are crevices with openings larger than 1.5 mm (0.06 in), deep and well shaded. With this volume, it allows air and water to penetrate the interior of the part, which requires immediate attention. It may cause engine wear or unwanted chemical reactions in the material. One should not simply close it without looking for the reasons and offering a solution to the problem that caused it.

Architecture in Emergencies: Building on Site or Prefabrication?

While the specifics of each project will be determined by the factors listed above, there are really only two approaches to take when assembling emergency housing. On the other hand, there are prefabricated prototypes and prefabricated structures that are transported to the disaster area – either cut-down or fully assembled – and are built to withstand a wide range of climatic conditions. This includes block-mountable systems, retractable structures, inflatable wings, and fabric walls, all of which are easy to transport and even quicker to assemble.

On the other hand, emergency structures built on the site tend to use local materials and allow the same people who benefit from them to participate in the construction process. When planning emergency housing and deciding which of these methods to use, it is necessary to consider the urgency of the situation as well as geographical factors and availability of resources and manpower.

Alternative materials for building emergency shelters

Containers and stretched fabrics always come to mind when discussing temporary constructions. However, there are other highly available materials with good mechanical properties that can achieve relief purposes.

For example, Japanese architect Shigeru Ban has been involved in projects for emergency shelters in various locations around the world. He has been exploring the use of cardboard as a building material since 1986 when he began testing temporary and semi-permanent structures using cardboard tubes.

For creating new emergency meeting spaces, scaffolding is a good alternative in terms of speed of construction and limited budgets. Although they are usually used as temporary structures, they also allow to create a rapidly formed space playing with horizontal, vertical and diagonal lines, and combining with other materials such as textiles, wood, polycarbonate, and metal.

How can community participation help in post-disaster architectural and urban reconstruction

After a disaster, entire cities often need to be rebuilt. This, in addition to housing construction, is necessary to redesign infrastructure, facilities, urban flows and dynamics to ensure that new structures are safe in the event of a recurring disaster. Apart from the technical knowledge of architects, urban planners and other professionals, as well as the financial support of institutions, it is necessary to establish a dialogue with residents and ensure their participation in the process of finding appropriate solutions.

10 Inspirational Examples of Post Disaster Engineering

Successful post-disaster architecture must meet both the short-term need for immediate shelter, as well as the long-term needs for reconstruction and stabilization. Featured prototypes like Christian Weber’s Shiftpod and SO’s emergency floating chassis should be handed over? Through a long-term approach.

In the aftermath of natural disasters or conflicts, architecture plays a critical role not only in rebuilding lost infrastructure but also in responding to the need for comfort and safety of those affected.

.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.archdaily.com/966990/haiti-earthquake-worsens-the-urban-collapse-what-can-architects-do The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos