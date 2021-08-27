Cleaning of houses collapsed due to earthquake in Haiti begins





MANICHE, Haiti (The Associated Press) – At the edge of a pile of rubble, Michael Jules drowned an iron rod repeatedly in the crumbling concrete of his grandmother’s home. A younger cousin sat on his feet, pulling out the rubble using a shovel.

This was Jules’ third day working on the spot like an archaeologist, removing layer by layer of boulders. He more or less created the perimeter of his room. On Tuesday morning, he revealed a corner of his mattress.

As Jules, 21, toiled with hand tools, sometimes with his bare hands, just down the street heavy-duty bulldozers cleared the lot, putting entire homes in dump trucks or scraping collapsed dwellings into clean piles. For some of the victims of the August 14 earthquake in Haiti, the necessary phase of rebuilding has begun.

Joseph Jervin, a cousin of Jules, was watching from the street. He was living in a house behind that was also damaged. He wondered how the earth dravos decide which pieces to clear and which to pass.

“I see people removing debris, but I don’t know what the conditions are,” said Jervin. They may pay to remove debris. I see that they skip the houses. Someone gives orders as to which house the debris is removed from.”

The machines bore NGO logos, but Mayor Manish seemed to be guided by whomever they helped.

Jean Favard watched one of the big yellow machines lift the wreckage of his vacation home away from Jules’ grandmother’s house. Nobody lived in Favard’s house and said he plans to rebuild once it is cleared.

Meanwhile, Jervin said he had no idea what his family would do on a plot where a two-story, eight-bedroom home — housing 12 people — has been turned into a one-story pile of concrete and twisted rebar.

Jules continued digging. His goal was twofold: his clothes – he only wore Spider-Man boxers – and his passport.

“I haven’t found anything yet,” Jules said.

Manish is an hour’s drive off a paved road, over a mountain pass and set in a wide green valley. The town lost between 80% and 90% of its homes, according to initial estimates. Piles of rubble like Jules’ grandmother’s house dot every street.

Even most of those homes still standing would have to be demolished.

The riverside Manish Market seemed relatively unaffected. Even on Tuesday – market day is Saturday – farmers from the surrounding areas crossed the river with sacks of beans and peanuts on their heads. Mules were splashing in the water, their woven baskets laden with heavy bunches of bananas.

Jervin, Jules’ cousin, said it was fortunate that the earthquake occurred on Saturday because most people were outside at the market.

Jules was not. He had to get out of the house when the 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit. Now he was desperate to find his passport because he is a professional soccer player for the Haitian League club America des Cayes.

“I need my passport if I need to travel with the club for a tournament to the Dominican Republic or Cuba,” Jules said, although such matches have to wait: the current season has been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Well, he’s in uniform and standing over a pile of rubble, the right-back is still instantly recognizable by a fan.

“Are you from here?” asked the man, a motorcycle taxi driver from Les Cayes, in disbelief. “I didn’t know you were from Manish.”

Aid was slowly arriving in the city of about 20,000 people.

Philemon Charles, a carpenter, said that shelter is absolutely necessary. His family had been sleeping outside their destroyed home for more than a week.

On Tuesday, US-based relief organization Samaritan’s Purse distributed large blue tarps for temporary shelters and small solar lights that also allow people to charge their cell phones. Actor Sean Penn’s Community Relief Effort, Haitian Relief Effort, brought heavy machinery. The convoys of various United Nations agencies entered the city.

By the time the dirty sun chased Jules from the pile of rocks on Tuesday, he had managed to remove his twin mattress. More rickety concrete instantly fell into the temporary void he had just created.

ABOUT PHOTO: Michael Jules, professional soccer player for America De Caes, searches for his passport among the remains of his grandmother’s collapsed home, in Manich, Haiti, Tuesday, August 24, 2021, a week after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck. Area. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

