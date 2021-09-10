Earthquake Info: Light Mag. 4.3 earthquake – North Pacific Ocean, 38 miles south of Eureka, Humboldt County, California, USA, on Thursday September 9, 2021 2:57 pm (GMT-7)





A 4.3-magnitude earthquake at a depth of 33 km

Sep 9 22:01 UTC: First to report: USGS 4 minutes later. Sep 9 22:03: Volume has been recalculated from 4.0 to 4.4 … [show all] … Sep 9 22:18: volume recalculated from 4.4 to 4.3.10 Sep 06:24: Hypocenter depth recalculated from 23.8 to 31.9 km (14.8 to 19.8 miles). Epicenter position corrected by 8.2 km (5.1 mi) toward SW 10 Sep 06:36: Epicenter depth recalculated from 31.9 to 33.8 km (from 19.8 to 21 mi). The epicenter was corrected by 1 km (0.6 mi) toward SSE. September 10 06:50: The depth of the epicenter was recalculated from 33.8 to 32.4 km (21 to 20 miles). Epicenter position corrected 1.3 km (0.8 mi) east Sep 10 07:30: Epicenter depth recalculated from 32.4 to 32.8 km (20 to 20 miles). The epicenter was corrected by 0.6 km (0.3 mi) northeast.

Updated Thursday, September 9, 2021, 22:09

A moderate earthquake of 4.4 on the Richter scale occurred 34 miles southwest of Eureka, California, United States.

4.4 Earthquake September 9 2:57 pm (GMT -7)

Just 11 minutes ago, a 4.4 magnitude earthquake occurred near Eureka, Humboldt County, California, USA. The tremor was recorded in the early afternoon of Thursday, September 9, 2021, at 2:57 p.m. local time, at a shallow depth of 15 miles below the Earth’s surface. Our monitoring service identified a second report from the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) which stated the earthquake with a magnitude of 3.8, and based on preliminary seismic data, the earthquake should not have caused any significant damage, but it may have been felt by many. People as a slight vibration in the epicenter area. The weak shaking was probably felt in Scotia (No. 850) 16 miles from the epicenter, Rio del (3,400 inhabitants) 17 miles, Fortuna (population 12,000) 21 miles away, and Humboldt Hill (pop. population 3,400 people) 29 miles, includes other towns or cities close to the epicenter where the earthquake may have been felt as a very weak shaking Eureka (27,000 people) located 34 miles from the epicenter, Bayside (17100) 39 miles away, Arcata (population 17,800) is 40 miles away, and McKinleyville (15,200) is 45 miles away. VolcanoDiscovery will automatically update the magnitude and depth if these things change and follow up if other important news about the earthquake becomes available. If you are in the area, please send us your experience through our reporting mechanism, either online or via our mobile app. This will help us provide more live updates to anyone around the world who wants to know more about this earthquake.

If you were or are still in this area during the earthquake, help others submit your feedback and report it here.

Download the Volcanoes & Earthquakes app and get one of the fastest seismic alerts online: Android | iOSEarthquake data

I felt this earthquake

I didn’t feel it

Date and time: September 9, 2021 21:57:56 UTC – local time at the epicenter: Thursday, September 9, 2021 2:57 pm (GMT-7) Size: 4.3 Depth: 32.8 km Latitude/Longitude at the epicenter : 40.2705°N/124.38133°W↗ (North Pacific Ocean, California, USA) Antipode: 40.271°S/55.619°E Nearest volcano: Clear Lake (201 km/125 mi) Nearest towns and cities: 33 km (21 mi) Southwest Scotia (Humboldt County) (population: 850) -> See nearby earthquakes! 41 km (26 mi) southwest of Fortuna (Humboldt County) (population: 12,000) -> See nearby earthquakes! 50 km (31 mi) WNW Redway (Spot: 1,230) -> See nearby earthquakes! 62 km (38 mi) southeast of Eureka (Humboldt County) (population: 27,000) -> See nearby earthquakes! 69 km (43 mi) SW Bayside (Humboldt County) (pop: 17100) -> See nearby earthquakes 71 km (44 mi) SW Arcata (Humboldt County) (population: 17,800) -> See nearby earthquakes! 79 km (49 mi) southwest of McKinleyville (Humboldt County) (population: 15,200) -> See nearby earthquakes! 172 km (107 mi) WSW of Redding (population: 91,600) -> See nearby earthquakes! 249 km (155 mi) northwest of Santa Rosa (population: 175,000) -> See nearby earthquakes! 311 km (193 mi) northwest of Sacramento (population: 490,700) -> See nearby earthquakes! Weather in the epicenter at the time of the earthquake: Clouds broken 18.1 °C (65 °F), Humidity: 64%, Wind: 6 m/s (13 knots) From raw data source N: USGS (USGS) Estimated released power: 1.8 x 1011 Joules (49.4 MW/h, equivalent to 42.5 tons of TNT) More information If you felt this earthquake (or if you were near the epicenter), please share your experience and submit a short “felt it” report! Other users would like to hear about it, if you don’t feel the earthquake even though you are in the area, please report it! Your contribution is valuable to seismic science, seismic risk analysis, and mitigation efforts. You can use your device’s location or a map to indicate where you are during the earthquake. Thank you! Data on the same earthquake was reported by different agencies

Information: The more agencies report the same earthquake and publish similar data, the more you can trust the data. It usually takes up to a few hours for earthquake parameters to be calculated with near-perfect accuracy.

Mag.DepthLocationSource 4.333 km4km W of Petrolia, CAUSGS 4.310 kmNORTHERN CALIFORNIAEMSC Previous earthquakes in the same area Please wait while searching through millions of records, this can take up to 20-30 seconds.

Click here to search our database of past earthquakes in the same area since 1900!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.volcanodiscovery.com/earthquakes/quake-info/6400447/mag4quake-Sep-9-2021-4km-W-of-Petrolia-CA.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos