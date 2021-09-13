Rapid Gender Analysis in Haiti: Effects of the 2021 earthquake – Haiti





Nearly half of the population of Haiti’s Grand Sud region (800,000 people) was affected by the August 14, 2021 earthquake, and a third of that population (650,000 people) needed emergency humanitarian assistance. 2,248 people were killed, 12,763 were injured, and 329 were missing. This comes in a very difficult context for Haiti, with the continuing impacts of COVID-19, the political situation, and the effects of hurricanes on the region weakening already fragile systems. In this context, CARE and UN Women launched this rapid gender analysis to understand how these impacts occur on people of different genders, ages and vulnerabilities. Approximately 1,088 people through personal data collection methods, and more than 3,200 people through mobile and online means (in total, 49% are women and 51% are men). This covers the Grand Anse, Nippes, and Sud sections.

Main results

• Shelter is a priority need, especially for women and girls. 63% of the organizations interviewed and 50% of young people said that shelter is their number one concern now. It is estimated that 21% and 76% more women than men in Grand Anse and Nippes, respectively, had nowhere to live in the aftermath of the earthquake. 18% of women and 12% of men surveyed have no shelter, while 53% of women and 56% of men sleep next to a destroyed home, and gender-based violence has become a serious crisis. 70% of women and men surveyed said their fear of sexual violence had increased since the earthquake. 43% of community leaders and 75% of youth say that gender-based violence has increased since the earthquake. 70% of organizations say that women and girls are at greater risk of gender-based violence.

• Livelihoods are weakening, especially with turbulent markets. 33% of men and women note a decrease in paid employment and income opportunities. 23% of adult women and 8% of men felt that their economic activities had stopped. 48% of community members report that not having a job is the most important change in their daily life. 57% of girls have lost their productive capital – the part of the population most affected by this problem.

• 60% of communities lack water. 24% of women stressed disproportionately their disease risk versus 5% of men. Women and girls bear the brunt of this impact, as they are responsible for obtaining and carrying water, and because of their special water needs for menstrual hygiene.

• Health is at risk, especially mental health. 32% of people reported trauma as a serious impact of the earthquake. 68% of providers find that women have little or no access to health care. The risks are high for pregnant women (according to 46% of providers) and people with disabilities (according to 27% of providers).

• Food security needs are increasing. 60% of respondents, and 76% of organizations say that food is one of the main needs. 33% of girls – compared to 28% of boys – say food security is their number one concern. Of particular concern is the finding that only those with physical strength have access to the distributions, and that women who must stay home to protect their children do not gain access. Other groups are also at risk. “In our society we do not see the gay community positively, on the other hand we more or less understand the disabled and people with chronic diseases” a group of women.

• Information is essential, across multiple channels. 41% of organizations say the lack of information creates a problem for residents, especially when it comes to getting help of any kind. Only 7% of women in the region have access to the Internet, so information must be shared through multiple ways.

