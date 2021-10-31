Lancashire’s last ‘Armageddon prepper’ laughed when Covid struck





‘Armageddon Prep’ from Lancashire revealed how earthquake planning put it in good standing when the coronavirus pandemic hit.

A survival psychologist, Dr. Sarita Robinson, hasn’t needed to buy food for three months – because she’s always ready for Armageddon.

The prepared people—those who prepare for natural disasters and other emergencies—have long been dismissed as paranoid extremists.

Dr. Robinson said she began preparing after moving from Lancashire to the San Andreas earthquake zone, California in the early 2000s to work on her Ph.D., and the custom remained with her.

Now studying at the University of Central Lancashire in Preston, she still keeps a “travel bag” in her car, along with things like waterproof clothing and first aid kits.

Her preparation served her well when she was hit by covid

She told the Mirror, “I was writing about earthquake survivors and those who prepared. What became clear was that those who prepared were better at surviving.”

“I realized I was living in a fairly dangerous area and maybe I should have an earthquake survival kit.

“I was talking to my boss while we were leaving university.

He said to me, ‘Sarita, we used to laugh at you – but we’re not laughing now…’

Ready: Dr. Robinson says her preparations put her in a good place for Covid (Photo: David Nelson)

With panic buying starting, Dr. Robinson didn’t have to buy food for three months and instead relied on the stores she already owned.

She added, “For a generation, we’ve had an absolute guarantee, and essential services will continue regardless. There’s this slow and growing realization that things can go wrong really quickly.”

“People were saying, ‘So you buy everything,’ and I said, ‘No, I bought it a year ago when there was no problem! “

