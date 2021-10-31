Heraklion: In the earthquake-affected areas PTD





The President of the Republic, who had the opportunity to see closely and learn about the consequences of seismic tremors and the situation of earthquake victims, visits the areas affected by the earthquake of September 27 – Heraklion Territorial Unit, Crete. area residents.

At the heart of Mrs. Sakellaropoulou’s visit are the towns of Minoan Pediados and Archans Astrose, which have suffered the greatest disasters.

The first stop was for President Agia Paraskes of the municipality of Archans Astrose, where she was received by the Governor of Crete Stavros Arnautakis, Mayor of the District of Manolis Kokosalis and other local bodies. Ms. Sakellaropoulou has seen up close parts of the village that have been destroyed, homes and businesses, and she has also met citizens who have expressed their need for state support, and demanded care for children who have gone to universities.

The President of the Republic saw the scale of the destruction inflicted on the holy temple of Agios Georgios, while receiving from Mr. Kokosalis a comprehensive picture of the damage done to many churches.

Finally, she visited the sixth grade primary school in the village, where the teacher organized a blood donation for a child in need of blood and congratulated them on this initiative.

Ms. Saklaropoulou immediately visited Meles, where she had the opportunity to speak with the citizens who are hosted in the indoor gym in the area. The President asked them to be patient in order to create the necessary conditions, residents and the region to return to normal. And to be – as I told them – confident in the cooperation of local authorities with the central administration. At the same time, she stressed the need – expressing her belief that there will be – assistance from individuals to strengthen the earthquake victims and the affected areas. He also agreed to the parents’ request to support families stricken by the earthquake, whose children are studying in another city, financially and in the matter of their housing.

For their part, the governor, the mayor and representatives of local bodies indicated the measures being developed to take full control of the damaged buildings and the measures being taken to repair the damages. They also informed Ms. Sakellaropoulou of the needs being formed for the residents of the affected areas.

In the village square, residents greeted the chieftain with a standing ovation, while a buffet was held in her honor.

