Seismologists identify the cause of frequent tremors in North Karnataka





Three teams visited the earthquake-affected areas of Kalaburagi, Vijayapura and Bidar district on November 8-9

Teams of seismologists who visited the quake-hit areas of Kalaburagi, Vijayapura and Bidar districts for two days found “new indications” specific to the region regarding the recently recorded mild earthquakes.

They shared their findings with medical personnel on November 9 after a meeting with senior officials of the Kalaburagi district administrative complex.

Dr BC Prabhakar, Professor of Geology (Ret.) at University of Bengaluru, who was part of one of the teams, said that the limestone strata in Kalaburagi district and sandy strata in Vijayapura district gave new indications of frequent earthquakes in the region.

“The inland layers in Kalaburagi and Vijayapura districts are similar, with the former containing limestone and the latter with sand. However, we need a deeper study of earthquakes for a better understanding,” said Mr. Prabhakar.

When asked if heavy rainfall over the past two years was the cause of the tremors, Mr. Prabhakar said he would not rule out the possibility.

“Most tremors are recorded in the area during the monsoons. The layers of the earth in the area were made of limestone. The chemical reaction of the limestone on contact with water may cause the limestone layers to wilt and create a void. The collapse of the layers will in turn lead to movement The surface of the earth, and it can be easily felt in the area because the surface is made of loose black soil.”

peak tremor

Based on his seismic observations, Mr. Prabhakar said the 4.1-magnitude tremor in Kalaburagi district was apparently the culmination of earthquake events in the region.

“There is little possibility of more tremors than this in the near future. No need to worry. To be on the safer side, district administrations are building sheds with lighter materials in the quake-hit villages.

Referring to people’s concerns that the National Thermal Power Corporation’s plant in Kodji may have caused the tremors in the Vijayapura district, Mr. Prabhakar said the tremors were mainly due to pressure generated inside the ground after the different layers collide, and not due to human activity.

“There is evidence that large-scale mining activity and giant dams can cause slight tremors. But there is no evidence that power plants cause earthquakes. Things like power plants are little things on huge Earth, just like an ant on an elephant, and they can’t be bothered Earth’s inner layers,” he said.

He did not recommend changing villages that were repeatedly tremors.

“There is not an inch on Earth that is not prone to earthquakes. The Earth records about 10 earthquakes every year. If we keep changing the habitats that have recorded earthquakes, the whole of Nepal will have to change. The tremors recorded in the region were less than 4.0 on the Richter scale, which is very few. “We are on a stable landmass in southern India, and there is no need to worry,” Prabhakar said.

Three teams, each headed by two seismologists, visited the quake-hit areas of Kalaburagi, Vijayapura and Bidar District from November 8 to 9.

Manoj Rajan, commissioner of the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), who coordinated the movements of the teams, said a comprehensive report compiling the results of all the teams would be submitted to the government within five days.

