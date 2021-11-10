“Earthquake”: Juventus and Ronaldo transfer market: Bye already





Juventus transfer market, “earthquake” in United. According to the Daily Express, there could be an early farewell with Cristiano Ronaldo

It’s hot, really hot. With Solskjaer more and more in the balance and with the team that when he gets up a bit, the bar drops, even in a resounding fashion.

Ronaldo © ️LaPresse

Manchester United is going through a negative moment. And the recent apparent defeat by City in the derby has cast despair not only on the fans, but also on the players. In fact, many had asked the club to change the bench. to give a shake. To try to get back on track. But nothing is planned at the moment. With the Norwegian having to hold out a little longer. But, of course, everything will depend on the results that he will be able to achieve in the coming months.

Juventus transfer market, Ronaldo bombed from England

And according to the Daily Express, Cristiano Ronaldo may decide to leave at the end of the season. Especially if his team fails to qualify for the next Champions League. The Portuguese, in fact, would be willing to ask United to terminate the contract if they play the Europa League next year. A situation that seemed impossible at the start of the season, given the incredible team the Red Devils have. But that could become a reality now, given that they are flying in front, and behind them there is enormous pressure also due to the arrival of Antonio Conte on the bench at Spurs.

