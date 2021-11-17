Avoiding earthquake damage is discussed by the panel of experts in the summary of a webinar series sponsored by Optimum Seismic, Inc.





“The Resilience Advantage” features Los Angeles’ Chief Resilience Officer and officials from the US Green Building Council in Los Angeles and the US Resilience Council on November 17.

LOS ANGELES, November 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — An expert panel for this year’s Resilience Advantage Seminar Series will conclude with life-saving information on protecting and preserving the well-being of communities from major earthquakes and other natural hazards on Wednesday.

Flexibility Feature: Series Summary (PRNewsfoto/Optimum Seismic, Inc.)

The president and CEO of the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce, Maria S. Salinas is in the program for special introductory comments on the importance of flexibility.

“Business resilience in the region is a key focus of the Chamber. We are proud to work with organizations like Optimum Seismic to share information like ‘The Resilience Advantage,’ which has focused on earthquake preparedness,” said Ms. Salinas. “Particularly in the Los Angeles area, we must commit to ensuring that businesses have access to relevant information and resources to weather the next natural disaster.”

Los Angeles’ Chief Resilience Officer Aaron Gross, Los Angeles Green Building Council Executive Director Ben Stapleton, and US Resilience Council Director of Strategic Communications, Sharyl Rabinovitchi, will discuss the devastation that can be caused by large earthquakes, and the massive devastation. Evidence that cost-effective approaches, such as retrofits, can significantly protect the social, economic and environmental stability of communities after major seismic events. Also appearing on the program will be Los Angeles County Business Federation Public Policy Director Chris Wilson.

The presentation at 11 a.m. concludes the 2021 series of “Resilience Advantage” – a comprehensive analysis of earthquake risk, social and economic consequences, and the continuing impact that widespread devastation can have at a regional, international and national level. The series plans to continue to provide the education and advocacy needed to raise awareness about this important topic in the coming year. Click here to register for Wednesday’s event. (There is no registration fee.)

“Earthquakes can have devastating effects on at-risk buildings, people, and our economy, but they don’t have to be disasters,” says American Resilience Council Executive Director Evan Reis, PE, SE, which hosts the video show. “The examples shared in this webinar show how community resilience is being successfully improved one building at a time.”

Past speakers on the series include California Treasurer Fiona Ma, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, California Association member Adrien Nazarian, and national and regional leaders in resilience, building design, business development, social services, and environmental concerns.

Nearly 60 governmental, commercial, educational, social, and environmental nonprofit leaders spoke throughout the series about the importance of building resilience to achieve key goals. These goals include:

Economic stability: to avoid widespread devastation and shutdown of local economies that could lead to billions of dollars in losses to societies and the state.

Safe Society: To maintain important housing, businesses, services and jobs necessary for the stability of our society, thereby avoiding catastrophic displacement, disruption and homelessness.

Environmental health: To avoid overburdening landfills and the risk of exposure to toxic substances such as asbestos and lead, which can seep into the environment from the rubble of old, failed structures.

“There’s a lot at stake — California’s economic survival and quality of life per se,” said Ali Sahabi, co-founder of Optimum Seismic, a pioneer in earthquake modification and resilience movement. “These webinars show property owners and businesses how to protect their investments, operations, and employees as part of their business plans.”

“If they don’t take earthquake threats seriously and act quickly, landlords and tenants risk building collapse, business failure, liability, bankruptcy and more,” he added. “The bottom line is that the economic benefits of earthquake resistance are impossible – and dangerous – to ignore.”

About Optimum Seismic: Optimum Seismic, Inc. , is one of California’s leading earthquake engineering firms and modified construction firms for commercial and family buildings. The Optimum Seismic team has been performing retrofit engineering and construction, as well as building renovations, for nearly 40 years, completing more than 3,500 projects throughout California. For information, visit www.optimumseismic.com.

Contact: Tom Robinson

