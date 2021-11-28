FIFA supports the World Health Organization’s 16-day campaign to raise awareness of domestic violence

FIFA and the World Health Organization have teamed up to raise awareness of domestic violence and provide support to those at risk during the 16 days of activism against gender-based violence. The campaign begins on today’s International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and will run until Human Rights Day on Friday 10 December.

“Violence is never the solution, especially at home, which should be a safe environment for everyone, especially for women and children,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino. “Fifa has a statutory obligation to respect all internationally recognized human rights and as an organization, FIFA will strive to promote the protection of these rights. The #SafeHome campaign is now in its second year, and FIFA will continue to give a voice to football to reinforce this message until these actions are no longer part of our society. ”

“The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated many health challenges and inequalities, including violence against women,” said WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “We all need to unite to end all forms of violence and discrimination. WHO is pleased to partner with FIFA and football stars around the world to help prevent violence against women and children, support survivors and make our society safer and healthier for all. ”

Violence against women remains devastatingly ubiquitous and begins alarmingly young, according to the WHO. During their lifetime, 1 in 3 women aged 15 and over, about 736 million, have been subjected to physical and / or sexual violence by an intimate partner or sexual violence by a non-partner – a number that has remained largely unchanged over the last decade.

This violence starts early: 1 in 4 young women (aged 15-24) who have been in a relationship will already experience violence from an intimate partner by their mid-twenties. The data suggest that women’s exposure to violence is likely to have increased during the COVID-19 pandemic due to the closure and disruption of vital support services.

Violence – in all its forms – can affect a person’s health and well-being throughout life. It is associated with an increased risk of injury, depression, anxiety disorders, unplanned pregnancies, sexually transmitted infections including HIV and many other health problems, and comes with huge costs for households, communities and society as a whole.

The five-part video campaign #SafeHome, which supports the WHO message on ending violence against women and children, will be published in seven languages ​​over the next 16 days. The campaign raises awareness of risks and highlights actions that can be taken to prevent and mitigate these risks through advice and support to survivors. There is also content that addresses the risk of perpetrators and calls for additional government efforts to support those in a vulnerable situation.

#SafeHome relays messages from 23 former and current footballers, many of whom have previously condemned violence against women and children.

Emmanuel Amuneke (NGA) Álvaro Arbeloa (ESP) Rosana Augusto (BRA) Vítor Baía (POR) Diego Benaglio (SUI) Sarah Essam (EGY) Khalilou Fadiga (SEN) Matthias Ginter (GER) David James (ENG) Annike Krahn (Germany) Rabah Madjer (ALG) Marco Materazzi (ITA) Milagros Menendez (ARG) Lucia Mozambique (MOZ) Geremi Njitap (CMR) Asisat Oshoala (NGA) Noemi Pascotto (ITA) Graham Potter (ENG) Mikaël Silvestre (FRA) Kelly Smith (ENG) Oliver Torres (ESP) Clementine Touré (CIV) Abel Xavier (POR)

These players will announce their contribution #SafeHome on their channels, while the campaign will also be shown on various digital platforms of FIFA and WHO. Graphic tools are also being delivered to 211 FIFA member associations to further reinforce messages in their territories.

“Once again, we call on FIFA member associations to proactively publish details of national or local helplines and support services that can help anyone who feels threatened by violence,” the FIFA president added. “In this regard, we also call on our members to review their protection measures using the FIFA Guardians tool, to ensure that football is fun and safe for everyone in our game, especially for the youngest members of the football community. That’s what FIFA stands for and the whole of football has to stand for it. “

The World Health Organization (WHO) and FIFA have signed a four-year collaboration in 2019 to promote healthy lifestyles through football globally. More information on the WHO-FIFA Memorandum of Understanding can be found here, while previous campaigns include #Reach on the eve of World Mental Health Day, Send a message to get rid of the coronavirus and #Be active on the UN International Day for Sport for Development and Peace.