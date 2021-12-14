Renovation of the Salt Lake Temple will take longer than expected. See when it may reopen.





The upgrade to the iconic building and its surrounding plaza will now expire in 2025.

(The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) Stone removal and cataloging for repair and restoration are watched from the eastern towers and temple walls of the Joseph Smith Memorial Building, Salt Lake City, December 2021.

| December 13, 2021, 10:00 PM

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday that the four-year Salt Lake Temple renovation project will take at least five years.

Work on the iconic temple, which began in January 2020, and surrounding Temple Square will be completed in 2025.

“As the project progressed, we learned a lot about the condition of the temple and its surroundings,” reads a press release. “…Inspirational modifications and additions have been made to the project and scope so that the Temple and Temple Square can serve many generations to come.”

At the center of regeneration in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City–and one of Utah’s most-visited tourist attractions–is an attempt to dig deep beneath the six-tower granite temple and strengthen its foundations as part of a seismic retrofit.

In March 2020, a 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck the temple, knocking the trumpet from the hand of the angel Moroni statue at its peak and removing some taper stones. The golden statue was removed in May 2020, and it will be restored and returned with the repaired stones.

The sweeping temple project also included the demolition of the South Visitor Center, which was among the first things to be cut down when the plaza renovation began in January 2020, and the North Visitor Center, whose crews began demolishing in November. The statement added that the dredging process is expected to be completed next month.

The Christ statue was carefully removed from the North Visitor Center this summer for preservation. It will be reinstalled on the plaza at the end of the renovation.

Church leaders refused to put a price on comprehensive reform. But, by any measure, it amounts to a significant investment in attractions that attract millions of visitors annually.

Since the start of the project, the church has transformed the adjacent conference center into the main venue for guests. This building houses a smaller version of Christos’ version, a cut-out model of the temple, multimedia exhibits on the history and importance of the square, and views of the square and renovation.

When work on the temple is finished, the Salt Lake City-based faith plans to create an open house, allowing outsiders to see the interior for the first time since the building’s original dedication in 1893. Latter-day Saints.

All four Pioneer-era Utah temples are scheduled to be renovated in the Last Age of St.

St. George’s Temple, the first in Utah, closed in November 2019 to undergo a three-year renovation. Renovations to the Manti Temple have begun this year, while details of the Logan Temple upgrade have yet to be announced.

Latter-day Saints consider temples the “houses of the Lord,” which are places where religious members participate in the highest rituals of their faith including eternal marriages.

.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sltrib.com/religion/2021/12/13/salt-lake-temple The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos