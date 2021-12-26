Today in History | National news from The Associated Press





Today in History

Today is Sunday December 26, today 360 is in 2021. Five days remain in the year.

Highlight of the day in history:

On December 26, 1799, Colonel Henry Lee welcomed former President George Washington as “first in war, first in peace and first in the hearts of his countrymen.”

On this date:

In 1908, Jack Johnson became the first African-American boxer to win the World Heavyweight Championship after defeating Canadian Tommy Burns in Sydney, Australia.

In 1917, during World War I, President Woodrow Wilson issued a proclamation authorizing the government to take over the operation of the country’s railroads.

In 1941, during World War II, Winston Churchill became the first British Prime Minister to address a joint meeting of the US Congress.

In 1966, Kwanzaa was celebrated for the first time.

In 1974, comedian Jack Benny died in Los Angeles at the age of 80.

In 1980, Iranian television footage was broadcast in the United States showing dozens of American hostages sending messages to their families.

In 1994, French commandos stormed a hijacked Air France plane on the ground in Marseille, killing four Algerian hijackers and freeing 170 hostages.

In 1996, six-year-old beauty queen JonBenet Ramsey was found beaten and strangled in the basement of her family’s home in Boulder, Colorado. (So ​​far, the murder remains unsolved.)

In 2003, an earthquake struck the historic Iranian city of Bam, killing at least 26,000 people.

In 2004, more than 230,000 people, mostly in South Asia, were killed by a 100-foot tsunami caused by a 9.1-magnitude earthquake under the Indian Ocean.

In 2006, former President Gerald Ford died in Rancho Mirage, California at the age of 93.

In 2012, Toyota Motor Corp. said it had reached a settlement of more than $1 billion in a case involving unintended acceleration problems in its cars.

Ten years ago: A Mayo Clinic cardiac surgeon and technician in Florida, while flying across the northern corner of the state to retrieve a heart for transplant, were killed with the pilot when their helicopter crashed. Drew Bryce set an NFL record for pass yards in a season, and the New Orleans Saints claimed the NFC South title with a 45-16 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. (The record passed two years later was broken by Peyton Manning of Denver.)

Five years ago: President-elect Donald Trump and President Barack Obama exchanged competing claims about who would have won had the presidential election been a competition between them; Obama indicated in an podcast that he still had enough influence over the coalition of voters who elected him twice to get them to vote for him again while Trump tweeted, “He should say that but I’m saying OK!”

One year ago: Mia Poncito, a California woman, wrongly accused a black teen of taking her phone at a New York City hotel and pulling it while trying to leave; She was later charged with a hate crime. (The teen’s family sued the woman and the hotel, alleging racial profiling.) Baseball Hall of Famer Phil Negro, who launched well into his forties with a header that baffled the league’s top hitters, died after a long battle with cancer; He was 81 years old. LeBron James was voted Male Athlete of the Year by the Associated Press after winning his fourth NBA title, putting the Lakers on top of the basketball world once again and taking a stand for social justice and voting rights.

Today’s birthdays: R&B singer Abdul “Duke” Fekir (The Four Tops) is 86 years old. John Walsh, host of “America’s Most Wanted,” is 76 years old. Country musician Bob Carpenter (The Gritty Dirt Band) is 75. Funk musician George Porter Jr. (The Meters) is 74 years old. Carlton Fisk, famous baseball club player, is 74 years old. Retired MLB All-Star Chris Chambliss is 73 years old. Baseball Hall of Fame Ozzie Smith is 67 years old. and former Senator Evan Bayh, D-Ind. , is 66 years old. David Sedaris is 65 years old. Rock musician James Cuttack (The Scorpions) is 59 years old. The age of rock musician Lars Ulrich (Metallica) is 58 years old. Actress Nadia Dajani is 56 years old. Rock musician J is 54 years old. Rock singer James Mercer (The Shins; Flake) is 51, and actor and singer Jared Leto is 50. Actor Kendra C. Johnson is 45 years old. Rock singer Chris Dattrey is 42 years old. Actor Beth Pearce is 36 years old. Actor Kit Harington is 35 years old. Actor Aiden Sher is 30 years old. ) is 29 years old. Actor Zach Mills is 26 years old.

