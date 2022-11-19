A digital application has been released to encourage physical activity – and to help children get started

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, the World Health Organization, Qatar’s Ministry of Public Health and FIFA are launching a new digital app designed to increase physical activity and improve the health and well-being of millions of young people.

GenMove, Season1 is a gaming app that uses advanced motion tracking combined with artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver a powerful video game experience to 8-15 year olds. The games require a range of different movements that develop different physical skills and are suitable for children of all fitness levels.

WHO recommends all children and adolescents get an average of 60 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity per day, including activities that strengthen muscles and bones at least 3 times a week. However, more than 80% of adolescents do not meet these recommendations and it is estimated that children and adolescents can spend more than 8 hours of their waking day sitting and being inactive, a behavior linked to poor fitness, weight gain and reduced sleep. We hope the app will inspire many similar initiatives to get kids around the world more active.

“Regular physical activity has major, lifelong benefits for physical and mental health and is essential for the healthy development of children,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “WHO is proud to launch the GenMove Season1 application with Qatar today. This kind of digital innovation can be a powerful tool to reach young people and get them moving, especially kids who may not be playing sports regularly.”

The application was launched today by Her Excellency Dr. Hanan Mohamed Al Kuwari, Qatar’s Minister of Public Health, at Walk the Talk – a Health for All challenge held for the first time in the country. The 3- and 5-kilometer walks are organized to include people of all ages and abilities and to promote the benefits of physical activity.

“Qatar is proud to launch this important innovation for children ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™,” said Her Excellency Dr. Hanan Mohamed Al Kuwari. “We are committed to doing as much as possible to increase physical activity and build the health of young people here in Qatar and around the world. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a huge impact on young people – limiting physical education and school sports – so it is vital that we invest in promoting physical activity and use digital technologies to provide new and fun ways to be active.”

GenMove games are built around popular sports such as soccer and include actions such as jumping, reaching and kicking to build children’s confidence and enjoyment of movement. The games can be played inside or outside, and all you need is a mobile phone or tablet (IOS or Android) and a small space for the kids to get active.

Alisson Becker, WHO Goodwill Ambassador for Health Promotion and Brazilian National Gatekeeper, said: “I love GenMove. Technology opens up the world for everyone, but sometimes it can make you sit still for too long. So the GenMove platform helps you with that. At the same time, you can have fun with your children or do something healthy by yourself.”

“The cost of physical inactivity to public health systems is very high,” says Dr Fiona Bull, head of WHO’s Department of Physical Activity. “Therefore, getting children to enjoy being active and building habits into every day is key to preventing future non-communicable diseases, such as heart disease, overweight and obesity, hypertension, diabetes and many forms of cancer.”

GenMove teams up with a complementary soccer-themed FIFA campaign – “Bring the Moves” – which encourages young people to share their goal celebration moves online and generate a following of active young people during the World Cup.



Notes for the editor:

Families can download the GenMove Season 1 app here free. It works in real time using any phone or tablet (iOS or Android). Genmove Season 1 is currently available in English, and will be available in Arabic, Chinese, French, Russian and Spanish from the 19th.th November 2022

The GenMove Season 1 initiative is led by WHO as part of the 2022 World Health Championship – Creating a legacy for Initiative for sport and health, a partnership between WHO, FIFA and the State of Qatar (Ministry of Public Health) and the Qatar Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy. The app was developed as a partnership between WHO and the world’s leading digital technology entrepreneur, G13R, with the aim of giving children around the world free access to Season 1 of the gaming app.

G13R Ltd is an AI-focused sports technology company based in London, UK. The company has built partnerships with WHO, UEFA and famous football ambassadors, including Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne.