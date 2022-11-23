‘I can’t sleep for fear of aftershocks’: Indonesia earthquake victims | global development





At Cimacan Regional Hospital in Cipanas, Cianjur, medical staff members are still busy treating patients inside three makeshift tents on Tuesday afternoon, after Monday’s devastating earthquake. Many patients were rushed to Siyamakan Hospital after the main road to Cianjur city center was closed due to landslides caused by the earthquake.

The hospital’s spokesman, Rizki Utama, said the facility had treated 260 victims, 14 of whom died. Most of the victims arrived with fractures and cuts.

Landslides caused by the earthquake continued to block major roads. Photograph: Adi Rinaldi/The Guardian

Eka Roswati, a 36-year-old primary school teacher, was shocked when she heard that her second son, Mohamed Hosni, was among the injured. Hasni, an 11-year-old boy who was on a field trip with his classmates, suffered cuts to his head and hand that required stitches after the pickup truck he was in was hit by a landslide in Koginang shortly after the earthquake.

“The car went into a deep valley,” she said. My son and his friends were evacuated by the locals. I am so grateful that he is doing well aside from the injury. He’s going home today.”

The makeshift hospital tents continue to treat the wounded. Photograph: Adi Rinaldi/The Guardian

Landslides blocked major roads into Cianjur, creating a traffic jam as ambulances, volunteers and residents tried to reach the town. There were long lines at gas stations as people prepared for the power outage, while shops, restaurants and convenience stores were mostly closed.

Many residents who are preparing for aftershocks do not want to go home and set up temporary tents in their yards or fields. Toufik Hedayat, 37, from Siburium village in Koginang, said he and other families have been living in a tent since Monday afternoon. Although their homes were not severely damaged, they were still afraid. Hedayat said five of his neighbors were wounded.

“I think we’ll stay here [in a tent] “For the next three days,” Hedayat said. I can’t sleep well for fear of aftershocks. I hope this ends soon.”

Hedayat said there were five families in his neighborhood still living in a tent.

Indonesia: Rescue efforts underway after deadly earthquake in Java – VIDEO

Rahmawati, a 50-year-old woman from Koginang, lost her home in the earthquake. “We couldn’t keep our belongings,” she said. “I just ran outside with my kids and saw our house reduced to rubble in minutes.”

She said she’s not sure what the future holds, or when her life will return to normal. “I think building a new one takes time, I don’t know when. I just hope we can get back to our lives sooner.”

Some residents whose homes are badly damaged have no choice but to live in a shelter. There are 200 people in the shelter, which he set up with other residents, said Norsalem, the village chief of Siburium. Nour Salam said that they have received food and clothing aid from the public and political parties, and we hope that the government will soon send social aid.

Food and clothing have been donated by the public and political parties as they await social assistance from the government. Photograph: Adi Rinaldi/The Guardian

“Most of their homes are uninhabitable, including mine, so we don’t know when they can go home,” said Noor Salam. “I think it will be a while.”

