The European Commission and WHO are expanding their strategic cooperation to ensure better health for all





At the EU-WHO Strategic Dialogue on Health between the European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Stella Kyriakides and Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO, the European Commission (EC) and WHO agreed to enhance strategic cooperation in global health security and architecture. They will also work together on the implementation of major initiatives, such as the new EU Global Health Strategy launched this week, the European Health Union and the WHO priorities for the period 2022-2026. The partners will mutually strengthen their work in areas of common interest, as outlined in the EU Global Health Strategy, to further strengthen a strong multilateral system with the World Health Organization at its core, driven by a strong EU. Tackling global health security challenges together Many important elements of global health security will be discussed in the next two years. These include currently ongoing negotiations on a future pandemic agreement and revised international health regulations, shaping a permanent pandemic platform, engaging top leadership on global health issues, and financing global health. The EC and WHO will coordinate closely during these discussions to shape an effective multilateral system that takes into account the lessons of the COVID-19 pandemic and provides comprehensive health security for citizens around the world. “Our citizens expect a step forward in global health security, and the new EU Global Health Strategy is our contribution to that process. Effectively fighting health threats requires strong multilateral governance with a more effective, accountable and sustainably funded WHO at the center and where the EU has a seat at the table. Enhanced strategic cooperation and alignment between the Commission and WHO will be key to achieving better health for all in a changing world,” said Stella Kyriakides, Commissioner for Health and Food Safety. Other areas of cooperation include cross-border threats to health and digital health. To ensure mutual reinforcement in areas of mutual interest, both sides will review all current joint projects and actions by May 2023 and identify further areas of cooperation and specific projects to support. Both sides will meet in June 2023 to assess the situation, define directions for future joint work and provide political impetus as needed. “A healthier Europe is a stronger and more prosperous Europe, and a stronger and more prosperous Europe is a stronger and more prosperous world. We look forward to increasing our cooperation with the European Union in the years to come for a healthier, safer and fairer world,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General at the launch of the Strategy in Brussels. Background The new EU Global Health Strategy offers a framework for EU health policies until 2030. It sets political priorities and guiding principles for shaping global health and establishes concrete courses of action. It sets out what the Commission will do and what it calls on the 27 EU member states to do, each strictly within their own competences and institutional roles. The strategy is based on input received during a broad public consultation with a wide range of key stakeholders in Europe and beyond.

