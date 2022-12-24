Uncategorized
5.0-magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan – TeleTrader.com
United States Geological Survey
A 5.0-magnitude earthquake rocked Taiwan on Friday, according to data provided by the United States Geological Survey (USGS).
The quake hit the area at a depth of 8 kilometers at 5:17 am local time. The epicenter was 101 km east-southeast of Duiliu, the political and economic center of Yunlin County, and 90 km southeast of Lugou Township.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
