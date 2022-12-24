Humboldt County Earthquake | Rio Dell night shelter will remain open weekend – Times-Standard





The following is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:

Red Cross night shelter

The Red Cross Night Shelter located at Fortuna Firemen’s Pavilion, 9 Park Street, Fortuna, CA, will remain open to the community throughout the weekend. Services provided at the shelter include: temporary overnight accommodation, cribs and blankets, toiletries, snacks and full meals for overnight guests, water, charging stations, and portable showers.

In addition, the Red Cross is available to connect earthquake-affected community members to a variety of other services to aid in the recovery process. To learn more, call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767)

Supply Distribution Center Rio Del

The Emergency Supplies Distribution Center, located at Monument Middle School, will operate at modified hours for the weekend. The position will close at 9 PM, December 23, and will observe the following schedule for the weekend:

Saturday December 24th: 9am – 5pm Sunday December 25th: Noon – 4pm

The distribution center will be closed on Monday, December 26, at which time the need for further operations will be assessed by city employees.

Cleaning help

Earthquake-affected community members can obtain Red Cross cleaning kits consisting of a mop, broom, cleaning brush, sponge, all-purpose cleaner, gloves, mask and bucket for free at Monument Middle School during distribution hours. Trash bins for earthquake debris will be removed over the weekend. Those left with excess earthquake-related debris should contact their sanitation service provider for disposal instructions.

Food replacement services

CalFresh recipients who lost food due to a power outage or earthquake can request replacement benefits by filling out CF Form 303 on the state’s website at https://www.cdss.ca.gov/cdssweb/entres/forms/English/CF303.b df.

Additional nutritional assistance programs are available through Food for People. To find a distribution location near you, visit: https://www.foodforpeople.org/need-food

Water safety

The city of Rio del Rey is still subject to a boiling water advisory. If you have water, boil it for at least one minute or use bottled water for drinking and food preparation until further notice. The water is safe for showering and non-consumptive activities. For more information about boiling water and its uses, visit: Consultant. docx

business support

Local businesses affected by the earthquake are required to complete a business recovery survey created by GoHumCo, the provincial economic development department. This survey will be used to track, monitor and measure business losses in Humboldt County after the earthquake. Total losses will be collected and shared with state and federal agencies as we seek outside support for our community. The survey can be accessed here: humboldtgov.org/recoverySurvey

For more business support resources, visit: https://www.gohumco.com/379/Economic-Earthquake-Recovery-Response

Donations

Financial donations to assist the response can be made directly to the following:

stay informed

The most important thing you can do while society is recovering is to stay informed.

Sign up to receive emergency alerts for Humboldt County at: humboldtgov.org/alerts

For updated information regarding the Humboldt County earthquake response, please go to humboldtsheriff.org/em Emergency and visit @HumCoOES on Facebook and Twitter.

