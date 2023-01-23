WHO launches appeal for funding to help record numbers of people in complex, intertwined health emergencies





The World Health Organization (WHO) today announces the 2023 Health Emergencies Appeal for US$2.54 billion to help millions of people around the world facing health emergencies. The number of people in need of humanitarian assistance has increased by almost a quarter compared to 2022, to a record 339 million. Currently, WHO is responding to an unprecedented number of intertwined health emergencies: climate change-related disasters such as floods in Pakistan and food insecurity across the Sahel and the wider Horn of Africa; war in Ukraine; and the health impact of conflicts in Yemen, Afghanistan, Syria, and northern Ethiopia—all of these emergencies overlap with health system disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and outbreaks of measles, cholera, and other killers. “This unprecedented convergence of crises calls for an unprecedented response,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “More people than ever before face the imminent risk of disease and hunger and they need help now. The world cannot look away and hope that these crises will resolve themselves. I urge donors to be generous and help WHO save lives, prevent the spread of disease within and across borders, and support communities as they rebuild.” WHO is currently responding to 54 health crises worldwide, 11 of which are classified as Level 3, WHO’s highest level of urgency, requiring a response from all three levels of the organization. As is often the case, the most vulnerable are the hardest hit. In 2022, WHO provided medicines, other supplies, training for doctors and other health workers, vaccines, enhanced disease surveillance, mobile clinics, mental health support, maternal health consultations and more. WHO delivers cost-effective, high-impact responses that protect health, lives and livelihoods. Every US dollar invested in WHO generates at least US $35 return on investment*. WHO responds to health emergencies in close collaboration with Member States, other UN agencies, non-governmental organizations, civil society organizations and other partners in communities and across countries and regions. The appeal will be made at an event from WHO headquarters in Geneva, hosted by WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. It will be streamed online this pageand at the WHO YouTube channel, Twitter, LinkedIn. Resources Note to editors: WHO is responding to level 3 health emergencies in Afghanistan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Greater Horn of Africa, northern Ethiopia, Somalia, South Sudan, the Syrian Arab Republic, Ukraine and Yemen. The COVID-19 pandemic and the mppox (monkey pox) outbreak are also level 3 emergencies. See more about medical emergencies. *Healthy return. The investment case for a sustainably funded WHOMay 2022

