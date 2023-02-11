Drone footage of the Turkey earthquake shows fissures slicing the ground





TEVEKELI/TEPHAN, Turkey (Reuters) – Drone video in southern Turkey showed fields, roads, streams and hillsides cracked and cracked as a result of a massive earthquake that struck the area at the start of the week.

A jagged scar of bare, cracked earth was opened by Monday’s earthquake, cutting deep into dikes and stretching across swaths of open land right up to the horizon near the town of Tifkeli in Turkey’s southern Kahramanmaras province.

When it hit a highway, it smashed the runway and the metal barriers. Huge boulders fell down the roadside hills.

Drivers had to wait in turn to navigate the rutted road.

[1/4] An aerial view showing cracks in the ground in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake, near the village of Tevkeli in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, February 10, 2023. REUTERS/Essam Abdullah

Near the village of Tefan, huge ravines cut through the orchards near a house, leaving islands of gray-brown land and trees perched on the edge of fresh cliffs. Other trees were uprooted on its sides.

Mehmet Temizkan said the earthquake woke him up in the early hours of Monday morning.

“With the initial panic, no one knew if we could leave the house or if we could survive. We lost hope. In the morning, when we saw what happened here, we said this must be the epicenter,” he told Reuters.

The death toll from the region’s deadliest earthquake in two decades, which hit southern Turkey and Syria, totaled more than 22,000 on Friday.

Rescue teams rescued a 10-day-old baby and his mother on Friday after they were trapped in the rubble of a building in Turkey and dug up several people from other locations where President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said authorities should have acted faster.

(Reporting by Essam Abdullah and Antonio Dente). Written by Ben Dangerfield and Andrew Heavens; Edited by Edmund Blair

